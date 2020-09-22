The City of Beckley has completed deployment of Project Mountaineer, State Auditor John B. McCuskey announced.
During the Beckley Common Council meeting, McCuskey and others offered a tutorial on the internet financial platform, which is sponsored by the State Auditor’s Office and is being offered to towns and municipalities statewide.
“We are excited the leadership of the city of Beckley has looked toward the future and completed installment of Project Mountaineer,” McCuskey said in a press release on Tuesday. “Our towns and municipalities are the lifeblood of the State, and it’s important to offer them the tools and resources necessary to operate and thrive.”
The purpose of Project Mountaineer is to provide towns and municipalities a financial platform allowing decision makers to efficiently track revenues and expenses and communicate this information to their constituents.
Billie Trump, treasurer for the city of Beckley, said, “All city finances are public information.
"Making this data available on the web is the most efficient way to provide it to our citizens," he added. "These are their hard-earned tax dollars, and they have every right to know how their money is being spent.”
McCuskey told Council on Tuesday that 25 to 30 percent of cities in the state are not getting audited annually, and some smaller cities have not been audited in five or six years, partly due to an audit process that is lengthy, time-consuming and expensive.
As a result, three cities in the state failed last year, putting citizens at risk of having no reliable water and sewer service and law enforcement agency.
Project Mountaineer aims to streamline the audit process and to allow both elected local officials and taxpayers immediate, open access to city coffer records at any time.
The database will give state auditors an idea of when a city may be on the verge of bankruptcy so that a bankruptcy can be prevented.
In other actions:
• Council amended city fire code to match changes to West Virginia fire code.
• On first reading, Council passed – in a 5-2 vote – an ordinance to waive business and occupation taxes on builders of the new Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at Pinecrest Industrial Park.
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher and Ward II Councilman Bob Canter opposed the waive, which Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter had asked for at the Aug. 25 Council meeting.
Van Meter appeared before council during the regular meeting on Tuesday to ask the city to waive the contractors' portion of the B&O tax, which would be about two percent. The waiver would apply to roughly $8 million of the projected $10.6 million project at Pinecrest Industrial Park near the new Dr. Pepper plant.
Contractors are expected to be selected and to start construction in October, Van Meter said.
Sopher has said that the city should not issue the waiver, which amounts to about $160,000.
• Council approved on first reading an ordiance authorizing the sale and conveyance of a parcel of real estate on South Fayette Street to Noah Shrewsbury for $2,000. Shrewsbury plans to improve the property, city attorney Bill File said. If passed on second reading at the next council meeting, the property will be sold to Shrewsbury.
• Council passed resolutions to accept grants for the law enforcement liaison project from West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles for an agreement with DMV to partner in the West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety Program.
• Council approved a resolution that prohibits open burning of vegetation through 2020 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fall burning season begins Oct. 1. All fires must be out by 7 a.m.
• Councilman Kevin Price said the Audit Committee examined three proposals and have decided that Ferrari and Associates be retained to do the audit for the city for 2019-2020. The firm conducted last year's audit, too, Rappold said.
• Council approved Atlantica Tactical Inc.'s bid for $80,499.64, which supplies law enforcement uniforms and equipment. A state grant will pay for the bid.
• Council appointed Dr. Kristi Dumas to Beckley Human Rights Commission. HRC Chairman and Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap had recommended Dumas. Rappold said she will be an "excellent" member of the Commission.
• Rappold recognized the 9/11 Memorial by Hunter and Price, and Councilwoman Janine Bullock (Ward V) commended Fire Chief Ed Wills for the dedication ceremony at Beckley Fire Department No. 3.
• Hunter announced a litter sweep and asked Council to find 15 volunteers in each ward who will pick up trash on Saturday, Oct. 10. Bags collected will be picked up by Board of Public Works, and city will provide litter vests, grabbers and trash bags.
• Canter said BPD Capt. Cheri Mullins is going to assist on setting up digital boards that will discourage speeders on Woodlawn Avenue. Both digital boards in Beckley are in use for the college district. Canter asked if the city could purchase additional digital boards to remind people of how fast they are driving. Rappold said the city could look into making the purchase. Each board is $5,000.
• Sopher commended Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker for how well she maintains the grounds of the city parks.