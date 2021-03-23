Beckley Human Rights Commission is urging the City of Beckley to pass a local nondiscrimination ordinance that will protect people of color from discrimination based on their hair texture and styling.
The City of Morgantown passed a so-called CROWN Act earlier this month, amending a local ordinance to add a provision for hairstyles to city code.
The CROWN Act was created in 2019 by Dove and the CROWN Coalition to ensure protections against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles such as braids, locs, twists and knots in the workplace and public schools.
HRC Chair Danielle Stewart and HRC member Dr. Kristi Dumas both urged Beckley Common Council during the public comments section of the regular meeting Tuesday to follow Morgantown's lead. Stewart said nearly 25 percent of city residents could benefit from such an ordinance.
"This is an ordinance everyone in the city can support," said Stewart, noting that West Virginia delegates had refused to take up the bill in 2020 and during the current legislative term.
HRC member Tarsha Bolt had led the effort on a proposed state law last year after a coach told her son, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, to remove his dredlocks, a traditional Black hairstyle, in order to play football.
Dumas urged Council to pass a local CROWN Act in Beckley.
"Research showed people of color are disproportionately impacted by Euro-centric standards of beauty and professionalism," said Dumas. "People of color get judged, based on their hair texture and protective styles like braids, locks and twists, that are inherent to Black culture."
Black women are 4.5 times more likely to be sent home from the work place due to their hair, and people of color are 80 percent more likely to feel they have to change their hair from its natural state to fit in at their office, said Dumas, a psychologist.
"I want you to know I was part of that statistic," said Dumas. "I spent years of my career with the expectation to divest from my culture to fit in to corporate spaces, and this just shouldnt' be.
"Other cities in our state feel they can afford to ignore this important protection," she added. "Beckley cannot.
"The potential for hair discrimination affects more than 25 percent of the people in our area, and Beckley has a history of fighting for human rights.
"I pray our local legislative bodies will do the right thing," Dumas said. "Stand with the Human Rights Commission. Do what has not been done at the state level and pass the Beckley CROWN ordinance."
Beckley last amended the human rights ordinance in January 2019 to extend civil rights protections to gender identification and sexual orientation, at the urging of West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
Morgantown had passed a similar ordinance prior to Beckley's ordinance.
•••
Dumas, on behalf of Beckley Rotary Club, read a resolution from the Rotarians that honor and recognize council members Janine Bullock and Sherrie Hunter during Women's History Month.
Beckley Common Council opened bids from two companies which are proposing to demolish two downtown buildings that are owned by the city.
Empire Salvage bid a total of $62,000 to demolish and provide asbestos abatement for the old Prince Labs building at 227 Prince Street. Empire bid $29,594 for the same services at a house on Earwood Street, which the city bought from a local businessman in order to expand the parking lot at Earwood, said the mayor.
Reclaim Company bid $172,800 for asbestos and demolition at Prince Street and $55,548 for Earwood Street.
Councilman Robert Dunlap, Ward III, questioned the demolition of Prince Street, a building which he said could potentially be a historic landmark in the uptown area.
"This is the first time I'm hearing of the proposed demolition of 227," he said.
Rappold said two potential investors looked at the building and opted not to purchase because renovations would cost more than a million dollars.
After the Walton Building's roof collapsed in June and resulted in the demolition of two downtown buildings, Rappold said, the city had advertised for structural engineers to evaluate all of the buildings downtown, starting with 14 vacant buildings.
"In an effort to save the city the time and trouble and embarrassment of having buildings it owns of suffering the same sudden collapse the Walton building did, an engineer that was actually concerned about even entering the building to make the evaluation, inspected the building but he came out and said this building, as it stands today, is very dangerous," said Rappold. "We locked the doors, and that was the first building, as the result of that effort, that he decided should come down."
Dunlap said that Jill Moorefield had provided an inventory of the structures in Beckley with Historic Landmarks Commission in 2016. Dunlap sits on the commission.
He said that he would be happy to participate in future decisions regarding demolition of buildings.
In other actions:
• Council approved the purchase of three lots (1,7 and 9) from Church of God of America for $7,600. The city will likely be reimbursed through federal Community Development Building Grants (CDBG). The Parks and Recreation Department will use the lots to expand Scott Park.
• Council voted to authorize a connector road between Harper Road and the parking lot of Calvary Assemblies of God Church on Sunset Drive.
The entrance road, which has not yet been named, will go straight from the parking lot to Harper Road. City attorney Bill File said earlier this month that the proposed road would require motorists to stop on Reservation before accessing the entrance road, so stop signs will be necessary.
• Under questioning by Councilman Tom Sopher, Ward I, city attorney File said the church will build the road and continue to own it, but it will be open to the public. The city will later determine if Board of Public Works will scrape the road when it snows.
"Right now, we have not worked it out," said File. "That's the only maintenance that will be done by the city."
• Hunter reported that a Mountaineer Food Bank food distribution will be at Epling Stadium on Wednesday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Bullock recognized Dumas and Vicki Webb for their work in the city.
• Rappold thanked Beckley Housing Authority Director Rhonda Whitt for arranging a Save the Children food drive and thanked Hunter and former Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick for organizing volunteers. Hunter said through Whitt's efforts, Save the Children will return with more food in April.