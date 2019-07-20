Roughly 140 people attended the first day of Beckley's Gaming Expo Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center, where event coordinators said it was the perfect day for folks to "nerd-out."
Desiree Christian, one of the coordinators for the event, explained the Gaming Expo serves as a fundraiser for Causecon 2020 and the Women's Resource Center in Beckley. She said she has no doubt it will become an annual event for Beckley.
Those who attended were able to take part in video games, table-top games, tournaments, arcade games and see what different vendors have to offer.
"We have over 30 video games here this weekend, and so many different types of tournaments," Christian said. "The tournaments are free after you purchase a ticket to get in."
Many of the arcade games were on free-play, but some were quarter-operated, which Christian said was a big hit.
"They're vintage, and people are into that," she said.
So vintage, in fact, attendees had the opportunity to play on an old-fashioned Atari gaming console. If they beat the high score, they were able to take the gaming console home.
Christian said she felt the Beckley Gaming Expo was a big hit because what it offers is typically not available to small cities like Beckley.
"I think it's just important to have things like this because you go anywhere bigger like New York, California, Texas, places like that, they have a gaming thing every other weekend, but here in West Virginia we are very limited to some of the events we do have," she said. "It's about bringing more entertainment for our community here in Beckley, as well as stretching it out to other areas through West Virginia and beyond.
"There are some people that may not have a lot of people, or anyone for that matter, they can play games with, or nerd-out with. This is a great place to connect with new players and just other people."
The Beckley Gaming Expo will continue Sunday until 10 p.m.
Tickets are $20.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH