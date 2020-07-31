Beckley Garbage voted number one by readers

Beckley Garbage Disposal has once again been voted the top garbage disposal company by Register-Herald readers for the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards.
Having been nominated and awarded first place multiple times already, Beckley Garbage continues to be valued by the community and their customers.
Operating as Beckley Garbage Disposal, Inc. since 1976, the company currently serves a good portion of Raleigh County with a 10-mile air radius allowance.
According to office manager of five years Cathy Kirk, Beckley Garbage disposes of waste for 10,000 Raleigh County residents and handles waste removal for both residential and commercial customers.
“It really lifts our spirits,” Kirk said of the nomination as well as the award.
“We try hard and appreciate that our customers see that. We always try to do the best job that we can and providing good, weekly service is what we strive for.”
The company has roughly 25 employees, half of whom are employed as truck drivers.
The remaining individuals work in administration, billing, office management, etc.
Kirk explained that the drivers typically start their routes around 7 a.m. on Monday through Friday and do not return to the company’s headquarters until that route has been completed and the waste has been taken to the landfill.
The number of stops varies per driver.
The drivers do not run routes on weekends or major holidays including New Year’s, Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“We are so pleased that we did get the vote by our customers. That means so much to us and we thank them for giving us this award,” Kirk stated.
Beckley Garbage Disposal is located at 102 Hunt Avenue in Beckley.