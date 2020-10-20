Tracey Shumate recalls spending many hours as a child in her great-uncle Jay’s shop and greenhouse, Jay Roles Florals, watching attentively as the proprietor cared for flowers and vegetables alike.
“I grew up out there. I watched as buds turned into beautiful flowers.”
Joseph “Jay” Roles, 84, passed on Wednesday, October 14, leaving friends and family to recount his life's story.
Born on February 20, 1936, to the late Joseph A. “Joe” Roles and Pansy Fern Wills Roles, Roles grew up in Beckley. He was the youngest of 11 children.
Following his graduation from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1954, he went on to marry his wife of 64 years, Carol Vance Roles, before enlisting in the United States Air Force, where he served for 10 years.
He also served one-and-a-half years in the U.S. Army National Guard.
According to Shumate, Roles’ father – her great-grandfather – was the first to start the family floral business, setting up shop in Crab Orchard behind the old Beckley Hospital.
After completing his 11 years of military service, Roles returned home where he went to work with his father at Role’s Greenhouse, which had recently been moved to Cranberry at the family’s old homeplace.
When Roles went into business with his father, they focused mainly on vegetables and bedding flowers, but after gaining a few years of experience, Roles eventually decided to go into business for himself.
Shumate says Roles opened Jay Roles Florals in the late 1960s at its first location on Robert C Byrd Drive. The building sat pushed up next to the old brick wall that remains there today beside Papa John’s Pizza.
As Roles’ father got older, Roles decided to move his own business over to the old homeplace in Cranberry and continued to offer vegetables, flower bedding, and floral arrangements. After a few years, he shut down the greenhouse to focus solely on arranging.
Roles’ sisters even learned arranging themselves so that they could help during the busier seasons like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Easter.
Roles owned the business for over 30 years before retiring in July of 1997. He sold the shop to Rolfe Richardson at the time of his retirement.
Never changing the shop’s name, Richardson ran Jay Roles Floral for over 20 years before passing it along to his employee of 18 years, Amanda Lambert.
Although Lambert never worked for Roles, she said that he stopped by the shop often.
“He was a great person and sweet as could be,” she remembered, saying she had talked to the previous owner less than a month before his passing.
During retirement, Roles and his wife loved to travel and often visited Alaska where they had been stationed during Role’s time in the military.
The couple had no children, save their Dachshund, Sammy, who Shumate says was treated as if he were their child.
The two were avid West Virginia University fans. They had season tickets, never missed a home game and went to as many away games as possible.
Bill Bowles, who has worked at Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Homes for 41 years and met Roles through the business, said the florist spent many Mondays at the funeral home where he and Bowles would talk about the past weekend’s game.
“I considered him a very good friend. He was a man of integrity, always happy and he did quality work at the floral shop”
As much as Roles loved traveling, sports and hunting, Shumate says there was nothing and no one he loved more than his wife.
“They were the perfect couple,” said Shumate. “Aunt Carol died last year and when I was visiting him at Mary’s Gardens in Oak Hill he would always ask what day it was, every day. He remembered the day she passed away and it’s almost like he was trying to hold on and pass on the same day she did. That might not have been at all why he asked, but in my mind, I could see him wanting it to be on the same day.”
Jody Postalwait, who was a dear friend of the Roles’, met the couple in church 15 years ago. She and her husband, Dwight, had been taking care of both Jay and Carol for the last four years as the couple’s health declined.
Postalwait didn’t know Roles when he owned the flower shop but talked instead about how much he enjoyed his time following his retirement.
“He was such a great guy and lots of fun. He enjoyed life and it was a wonderful one. Jay was dedicated to Carol and took care of her for eight years. He kept her in their home, and she was the love of his life. We will miss him, but it had been a hard year for him without her. He is home with her now where he needs to be.”
Thinking back on her childhood with her uncle, Shumate says her “Uncle Jay” was always full of stories and jokes and would sneak in “unhealthy” food when his wife was away on business.
“Aunt Carol wanted him to be healthy and watch what he ate, but when she was gone he would come down to mom and dad’s house and he always said he wanted Velveeta cheese, bologna and peanut butter – things she wouldn’t let him eat normally. He’d say, ‘You better have those three things ready for me because that is what I want for dinner!’”
Monday, October 12, was the last day Shumate saw her uncle. When the sun set, Roles told Shumate that she ought to leave because it was getting dark and he didn’t want her to be out late. As she went to leave, Roles asked if he could tell her something.
“Do you want to know what I told Aunt Carol every night before we went to bed?”
While reiterating the story, Shumate mentioned that she and her grandson have a special saying that they say every time they tell each other goodbye.
“I’ll tell him, Nan loves you a bushel, and he says, ‘a peck’, and I say, ‘a hug’ and then we both say, ‘around the neck.’ When Uncle Jay was telling me what he said to Aunt Carol every night, he goes: ‘Carol, I love you a bushel.’ I said, ‘A hug?’ He said, ‘A peck.” Then we both said, ‘Around the neck.’ That was my last conversation with him and for that to be the same thing I say to my grandson was just so special.”
On Wednesday evening, Postalwait called to tell Shumate the news.
“He was a wonderful person. He never met a stranger and he loved life to the fullest. His flower business was his passion, and he was able to fulfill that passion. So many people don’t get that opportunity. He did what he loved, and he was blessed to be able to do it. The shop isn’t owned by him, but it still has his name, so his legacy will live on.”
Roles was the last surviving member of his immediate family.