Since 2015, the Beckley City Fire Department has been offering a free service known as Project Lifesaver in which tracking devices are utilized to help locate and recover lost individuals with cognitive impairments, mental illnesses or disabilities who are inclined to wander off.
According to Chris Lanna, lieutenant of the fire department and coordinator of Beckley’s Project Lifesaver, the program, which just recently braceleted its 15th member — an older gentleman with dementia — has “more participants than ever.”
“We have 15 folks that we are tracking, but we have only ever had to recover one,” Lanna stated, adding that this one man, in particular, has had to be recovered on several different occasions.
Project Lifesaver works with the use of tracking equipment which allows trained fire personnel to locate lost individuals through a tracking bracelet.
Lanna compared the equipment to a GPS but stated that it is much more specific in that it can pinpoint the exact location of the bracelet by emitting signals that grow louder as the team gets closer to the individual they are recovering.
The tracking equipment used by the Beckley City Fire Department is portable equipment which was given to the station by the Beckley Police Department in 2015.
According to Lanna, the police department had been spearheading Project Lifesaver for over ten years before handing to over to the fire department four years ago.
Project Lifesaver is mainly used in reference to individuals with Alzheimer’s, autism, or any form of cognitive impairment; however, Lanna did mention that, while Beckley hasn’t yet encountered anyone with a traumatic brain injury, the service can also be used to locate military personnel with post-traumatic stress disorder.
The fire department tries to undergo a recovery situation in an average time of 30 minutes or less due to the possible seriousness of the situation.
“You never know what can happen out there,” Lana stated. “Back in February our repeat guy ran off and ended up in falling into a creek. Luckily we were able to get there in time and rescue him before things ended badly.”
When asked about the importance of Project Lifesaver, Lanna’s answer was simple: “I’ll put it to you as it came to us from the concerned parent of an autistic child, who was at wits end as far as what to about her child that kept wandering off. It’s an extra peace of mind for these families that have to deal with this on a regular basis. This is definitely a necessary program.”
Fayette County and Greenbrier County are also taking advantage of Project Lifesaver and are encouraging individuals in their communities to utilize this free and possibly life-saving service.