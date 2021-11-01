Shirley Ann Heaberlin Van Horne, 79, of Beckley, passed away on October 31 at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, following a six-week battle with Covid. She was born on June 24, 1942, in Roanoke, VA, the daughter of Donald Franklin Heaberlin and Edith Rae McKinney Heaberlin. Shirley grad…