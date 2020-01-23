Beckley counselor indicted on 1st-degree sexual abuse charge

The founder of the region’s largest private mental health counseling service has been indicted on a single charge of first-degree sexual abuse.
Raleigh County grand jurors handed down the indictment against Hamlet Smith II, 50, of Pax, who was charged in October with first-degree sexual abuse against a young adult professional woman who was in the office to meet with Smith. The victim was not a client.
Smith had waived his right to a preliminary hearing in November. The matter will proceed to Raleigh Circuit Court.
Smith’s attorney, Gerald Hayden of Beckley, said Thursday that Smith plans to plead not guilty to the charge.
“We intend to do the exact same thing we’ve done all along, which is denying the allegations,” Hayden said. “We intend on pleading not guilty.
“We expect, through the discovery process, that the facts will work themselves out.”
In the complaint, Beckley Police Department detective Cpl. N.J. Walters charged that Smith had set up a meeting with an adult female, identified as “C.S.,” at his Mallard Court office in Beckley on Oct. 22 and that he invited C.S. into his “secluded office” and asked for a hug.
The complaint alleges the two exchanged a consensual hug and that, after the consensual hug, Smith allegedly hugged the woman again, forced his hand down her shirt and tried to touch her breast.
Police allege that Smith was seated on a couch and that he placed his feet on a nearby object. The victim could see a gun attached to his ankle, the complaint alleges, and she rushed from the office.
The complaint alleges that, prior to the woman’s departure, Smith opened the door for her and planted a nonconsensual kiss on her forehead when she was leaving.
A Princeton woman filed a malpractice complaint against Smith with the West Virginia Social Work Licensing Board in late 2019. The woman, a client, said that Smith had agreed to see her for a crisis counseling session in March, one day after her husband had committed suicide.
The client alleged that Smith asked her in crude terms if she was having sexual intercourse with her husband’s best friend and that he ordered her to take off her shirt twice. He draped a blanket over her shoulders when she said she was cold and pulled her into a full body hug, she alleged.
“His malpractice (insurance company) has hired defense counsel, as is standard,” said Beckley attorney Stephen New, who represents the former client.
Through Hayden, Smith denied the client’s allegations.
If convicted of the criminal charge, Smith faces one to five years in jail and must register as a sex offender.
“We will have a trial where there will be a resolution, at some point, but at this point, we’re maintaining that Mr. Smith has done nothing wrong,” he said. “There’s been a complete misunderstanding of what the facts are.
“He continues to provide the same psychological and counseling services he has for 25 years in southern West Virginia.
“We understand the attention. Nonetheless, we maintain innocence.”