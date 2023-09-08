The Beckley Common Council, at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, will vote on pay raises for Beckley Board of Works employees that are about half the amount previously approved for Beckley Police officers.
Listed as the last item on the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 meeting is a “Request for approval of a $2.00/hr. across the board pay increase for (Board of Works).”
If approved, annual salaries for the city’s 40 Public Works employees would increase by just over $4,000 with a cost to the city of around $160,000.
The majority of the funds necessary to cover Public Works raises will likely come from savings the city is expecting this year in road salt purchases.
During a council meeting at the end of August, Beckley Recorder-Treasurer Billie Trump said the city has a significant amount of salt left over from last year and will only need to order 500 tons this year instead of its usual 1,500 tons.
At a cost of roughly $110 per ton, the salt savings for the city will be $110,000 this year.
In early August, council unanimously approved $8,000 across-the-board annual raises for all sworn officers with the Beckley Police Department, a move which was projected to cost the city nearly half a million dollars.
Public Works employees, who have spoken out at several previous council meetings, have criticized the city’s handling of raises for Public Works.
A theme among those critics is that Public Works raises are being treated differently than the pay raises for police and that much of the discussions are happening outside of the public’s eye.
“I want to know when we’re going to get the open-door agenda that the police officers got,” said Public Works employee James Watkins at a recent council meeting.
“We want an $8,000 annual raise, same as the police officers got. We want y’all to take it up in an open forum and let us all discuss about it and vote on it instead of doing all this stuff behind closed doors.”
During this same August council meeting Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, who has previously recommended merit-based salary increases for Public Works, said he planned to meet with council members individually, outside of council meetings, to discuss the pay raises.
Beckley Common Council meetings are open to the public and take place inside council chambers at city hall.
The public may also join the meeting by computer or phone using the weblink or phone number provided on the city’s webpage at https://beckley.org/council-meetings-agendas or Facebook page the day of the Council meeting.
