The Beckley Common Council is considering a $2,500 across-the-board pay increase for Beckley Police officers.
Council members will vote on the measure during a council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at city hall.
If approved, the hike would bump the starting salary for Beckley Police officer from $42,530 to $45,030.
That pay would still be less that the starting salary for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, which starts deputies at between $48,870-$50,670, according to a recent recruitment flyer.
Beckley City Recorder Billie Trump said the numbers can be deceiving as they don’t account for the other benefits city employees receive.
“When you look at it as just wages, that tells you part of the story,” Trump said. “But when you start putting in the amount that goes into retirement, that goes into health insurance, that goes into accident insurance, and disability, all those other things, that’s a significant expense.”
Trump said he estimates that the benefits add up to about $22,000 that the city pays for all its employees.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said discussions regarding increased compensation for Beckley Police officers have gone on since the beginning of the year. However, they were not made public until a council workshop meeting on June 5 when “city of Beckley PD compensation” was listed as an item on the agenda.
The day after this meeting, Rappold gave a state of the city address in which he said the city was looking into increasing the salary for its police officers in order to stay competitive with other local law enforcement agencies and prevent officers from leaving to pursue higher-paying positions.
In an interview with The Register-Herald on Friday, Rappold said the proposed pay increase is one the city can financially sustain, but if officers are not satisfied with their pay, they should look for opportunities elsewhere.
“I hate to say this, but if our officers feel like they can do better elsewhere, like I have over the years ... If I thought that I could improve myself and move on to a better position, I do that,” he said. “And frankly, I encourage every officer who’s not satisfied with their current status to do the same. We want to see people progress, even if we’re not part of that success story.”
He added that the city has no intention of getting in a compensation competition with local law enforcement agencies.
“We’re not going to get into a track meet with the sheriff’s department of Raleigh County, with the state police, with the FCI at the federal prison because that’s a never-ending battle and I think we’re better than that,” he said.
According to a recent WVVA article, the starting salary for Beckley Police officers is $8,000 under the state average. It’s also lower than the starting salary for the Oak Hill Police Department and the Fayetteville Police Department, which start officers at $50,440.
Despite the differences in pay, Trump said the Beckley Police Department does not often lose new officers to other agencies.
“I’ve looked at our attrition rate over the last five years ... and for new hires, we hired 33 officers in the last five years,” he said. “Eleven of those have left, but the vast majority of them left within, some of them just stayed a matter of a few days. Once they find out what the job’s like, they don’t stay. And of those 11 that left, only one went to a competing agency, and that was the state police.”
Trump said he also feels base pay doesn’t account for other contributions the city makes to police officers.
“If you look at the budget numbers you can get from the (state) auditor’s office ... we spend more on the police department than comparable cities,” he said.
For the 2022-23 fiscal year, Trump said Beckley budgeted $6.7 million for its police department while Martinsburg budgeted $6.1 million, Weirton budgeted $5.8 million, Clarksburg budgeted $5.2 million, South Charleston budgeted $4.4 million and Fairmont budgeted $3.8 million.
“One of the reasons we do that is we carry a larger staff of officers than the other cities do,” he said. “Right now we’re slotted for about 60 officers and like Martinsburg is 50, Weirton and Fairmont are slotted for 39, Clarksburg and South Charleston for 50. So we have more officers, and more officers mean more pay. It’s more expensive to maintain the police department.”
If approved, Trump said the additional compensation for police officer would cost the city about $200,000 annually.
The Register-Herald reached out to Beckley Police Chief Dean Bailey for comment on the upcoming pay increase, but he said he would not comment until after the council’s vote.
