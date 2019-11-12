Beckley Common Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that, if enacted at the next meeting, will give a pay raise to Beckley Police Department officers and offer "retention bonuses" at officers' 5- and 10-year employment mark.
City attorney Bill File told council during the regular meeting on Tuesday that, if passed, the ordinance would make every BPD officer eligible for an immediate $1,500 annual pay increase. After July 1, File said, council will review the city budget. If it is economically feasible, he said, another $1,500 increase will be made available to sworn officers.
The ordinance will entitle officers who stay for four-and-a-half years to receive a $5,000 retention bonus if the officer agrees to work for the department for another two years. A separate $5,000 retention bonus will be made to officers after nine-and-a-half years, under the same terms he said.
BPD Chief Lonnie Christian told Council that the goal is to retain current officers and to attract new ones.
"Right now, not just in the West Virginia area, but nationally ... there's a shortage of police officers," Christian said. "Departments around the U.S. are having a difficult time retaining officers.
"There's a huge competition to keep those certified officers, so this is just one of the things we're trying to do to compete in pay, in order to retain our current officers."
Christian said the pay increase will make the BPD pay competitive with pay offered by surrounding police agencies. He added that it takes $70,000 to send a recruit to the West Virginia State Police Academy and for field training.
He added that, after two years, many officers are recruited by larger agencies. The five and 10-year marks are the points that many officers decide to leave BPD, he added.
"We're looking at a $70,000 cost we already have in that officer by the time they can get on their own and start answering calls by themselves," said Christian. "So if we lose two officers, the city's just lost a $140,000 investment."
Council will vote on a second reading of the ordinance and hold a public hearing at a future meeting. If the ordinance passes, the officers will get a raise.
Council also passed an ordinance that enrolls Beckley Fire Department firefighters in a Deferred Retirement Optional Plan. City treasurer Billie Trump said the DROP program is also a retainment and retention tool that allows a firefighter to retire but stay in city employment. The plan will put more than $2 million into the firefighters' retirement fund.
Later in the meeting, council voted in favor of an annual resolution that gives a one-time bonus of $850 to each city employee.
In other actions:
• Council heard that a $76,400 bid from Newport Trading Company to upgrade and repair Fire Station #1 and a $64,200 bid from the same company to upgrade and repair Fire Station #2 had met specifications and low price bids. Council will vote on a possible reward after Trump and File have reviewed it, Rappold said.
• Council accepted a bid from Court Street Construction to furnish and install equipment at Simpkins Park. Wood fiber would be $86,248, and wood mulch would be $89,410, said Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry. The project is funded by federal Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) and meets federal guidelines, he said.
• Council accepted a bid from Court Street Construction for site work and landscaping at East Park, Temple Street Park and Simpkins Street Park for $47,216 for wood fiber or wood mulch work. The project is funded by CDGB monies.
• Council accepted a bid of a snow plow for $88,584 for the Board of Public Works.
• Council passed an ordinance allowing the city to purchase a property at 3082 Robert C. Byrd Drive for $185,000. Mayor Rob Rappold said the purchase is the result of a July 3 flood that damaged the parking lot and the property. Beckley Sanitary Board approved the purchase and forwarded it to council for final approval, Rappold said.
Jamie Carr told council during the public speaking portion of the meeting that her barber shop, Valley Drive Barber Shop, was damaged on July 3 by the same flood, which she said was caused by a collapsed culvert.
Carr said the city has taken no steps to address the damage done to her property, forcing her to work temporarily from another location. In addition, her 63-year-old sister fell and injured herself on the flood-damaged parking lot.
"There is nothing that has been done to correct the problem," she said "The Hole uptown has been filled, the Burleson building is down, the laundromat (on Johnstown Road) has been taken down within three daysand looks fantastic.
"Why are we at the bottom of the list?
"We need repairs to our property," Carr said. "I know the city is buying the property (next door to her barber shop) and paying the owner. But this doesn't fix my problem.
"I understand the city is looking to build a new policeman's garage, and I know they need it, but I sure hope they don't tear that building down before they come and do the work to our barbershop," she added.
Carr's barbershop is a longtime fixture in the Beckley business landscape. She told Council Tuesday that her patience is gone.
Rappold told Carr that he feels frustrated that the work on her barbershop has taken so long. He said that an insurance company has slowed the process.
"We're as disappointed as you are," he said. "If it were strictly a city situation or a city responsibility outside of insurance, we could move faster."
• Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that, if passed on second reading, will allow the city to purchase property at 107 Earwood Street. Owner Robert Robinson has been notified of the city's intent to purchase the property for $55,000 and to remove the building that is currently on it. Rappold said the building adjoins the Burleson building, which the city intends to demolish. Trump said at least 15 to 20 spaces will be added for parking.
• Rappold announced that the annual fall leaf pickup will start on Nov. 18.
Under Old Business:
• File told Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price that the city is attempting to locate a signature page from CSX Railroad for a contract regarding Rails to Trails.
• Berry said The Plaza, the demolished laundromat on Johnstown Road and the Burleson building lot were "looking good."
In New Business, Ward II Councilwoman Ann Worley jokingly presented a sand hourglass that runs at 3-minute intervals to Rappold so that he could track the three minutes allotted to each public speaker.