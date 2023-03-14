The Beckley Common Council approved what its treasurer called a lean yet sustainable budget for the coming fiscal year in regular session on Tuesday night.
For the 2023-24 fiscal year, which runs July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, the city is projecting roughly $29.7 million in revenue with the majority of those funds coming from taxes.
The city is also expecting to receive about $30,050 in coal severance tax.
The carryover from the current fiscal year, which runs July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, is projected at $3.9 million.
City Treasurer Billie Trump said the carryover provides a cushion for the city if an emergency arises and is also helpful in offsetting the cost of inflation.
“We’re affected just the same as everybody else is,” he said. “Inflation has kind of been something we've had to factor in and that's another reason you want to keep that big, rolling forward balance because sometimes your operating margin, you’re paying more, and revenue doesn't necessarily match the inflation increases. So you need to have that cushion, and that's what we’re doing.”
Trump said he always tries to be conservative in his estimates when calculating anticipated revenue for the city.
He added that projected revenues for the coming fiscal year roughly mirror what was anticipated for the current fiscal year, which the city is already exceeding.
“I always underestimate revenue, but if you compare what the budget estimated and what we're actually realizing, we're ahead of the curve,” Trump said.
Trump said one of the best ways to track growth in Beckley is to look at income from the city’s 1 percent municipal sales and use tax, which was enacted in 2016.
In its first year, the sales tax generated roughly $3.5 million for the city, according to the West Virginia Tax Division website.
That number has since grown to more than $6.8 million annually with the city receiving roughly $1.7 million every three months from the 1 percent consumer sales tax.
“What that indicates is the amount of commercial activity, retail activity in the city has risen every year we’ve looked at the 1 percent sales tax,” Trump said.
In other business, council members approved an ordinance to transfer ownership of roughly 2.2 acres located on South Eisenhower Drive in Beckley from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to the city of Beckley.
The 2.2 acres includes the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center, a homeless shelter with a capacity to serve 150 people. It is operated by the Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA), which will continue to operate the facility when the property changes hands.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said the purpose of the property transfer is to pave the way for RCCAA to receive grant funding for facility improvements.
The homeless shelter is undergoing more than $1 million in renovations paid for by the state.
Council members also set a public hearing date to rezone a number of properties which are part of a planned businesses development by local businessman Brian Brown on Central Avenue in Beckley.
The public hearing to rezone seven parcels on Central Avenue and one parcel on Virginia Street from manufacturing to business will take place during a council meeting on April 11.
Brown said he intends to convert the abandoned buildings in the area into restaurants, an art gallery, bars and artisan shops. He envisions the area as a place for locals and visitors to mingle.
He told council members Tuesday night that he has 19 businesses already interested in leasing space in this planned development and another 40 businesses that have expressed interest.
Following the meeting, Brown said he was “very optimistic” the rezoning proposal would gain council’s approval.
“Then once that happens, then obviously we're going to be moving into phase two, which is probably the most important, which is making sure that we have ample parking to accommodate all of the city requirements,” he said.
With the help of a number of investors, Brown said they had already purchased several of the buildings in this area, but those development plans have been on hold while they wait for the rezoning.
Brown said there had been some delays in getting the rezoning proposal on council’s agenda.
“They wanted metes and bounds for the properties, so I supplied them for our buildings. Then they wanted them for additional structures that existed within that zone,” he said. “And then they wanted a metes and bounds of the whole entire plot. So I paid a surveyor to do that for us.”
Brown initially presented his rezoning proposal to the Beckley Planning and Zoning Commission in December, where it received a favorable recommendation.
