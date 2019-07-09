Beckley Common Council approved an ordinance Tuesday evening implementing the West Virginia Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act.
After the implementation of the new law, city attorney Bill File said the ordinance allows the city to determine where small cell facilities may be located.
He said applications must be made to the city, and the city will be allowed to collect fees.
Four small wireless facilities have already expressed interest in locating in Beckley, File said.
“I think this is just the beginning,” he said. “I think we will see a lot more.”
One of the primary purposes of the ordinance, File said, is to give the city say-so in where the facilities locate. For example, he said the facilities should be located in an area that does not interfere with the vision of drivers.
Permits will generate a small amount of revenue, File noted.
• • •
Council also approved the first reading of an ordinance to purchase the property on the northeast corner of Earwood Street and Woodlawn Avenue.
File said if the ordnance passes after a second reading and public hearing July 23, the city will purchase the property from United Bank for $111,000.
Mayor Rob Rappold said the building, formerly known as the Burleson building, was converted to apartments, which did not fare well due to vandalism and copper theft.
The plan is to demolish the building and create additional parking, Rappold said.
“The parking is at a premium in that area.”
