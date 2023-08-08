An $8,000 across-the-board annual raise for all sworn officers with the Beckley Police Department was unanimously approved Tuesday evening at a Beckley Common Council meeting.
The favorable vote, which took place without any discussion from council members or the mayor, was met with applause from members of the public who packed the public seating area in council chambers.
However, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold was quick with his gavel and said to members of the public that this was not the appropriate time for public input. As is typical for Beckley council meetings, the allocated time for public comments occurs after council members have voted on all items and have discussed old and new business.
While none of the elected officials nor any member of the public spoke against the raises for police, it did prompt a reaction from city public works employees who spoke during the public comments period of the meeting and asked why they were not also receiving a raise.
“We deserve to be treated equal, just like everybody else,” said Tom Taylor, a Beckley public works employee. “Where’s our raise?”
The discussion around pay for city employees has dominated council meetings for three months and raised the questions of how salaries for city of Beckley employees stack up to comparable positions locally and across the state.
Prior to the vote, the starting salary for Beckley Police officers was $42,530, which is roughly $8,000 less than the starting salary for deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office as well as officers with the Oak Hill Police Department and the Fayetteville Police Department, which start officers at around $50,000.
Beckley Police officers who have spoken at previous meetings have stated that a raise for their department was necessary in order to prevent the continued loss of officers who are leaving the Beckley Police Department for higher paying jobs that they did not have to travel far to find.
In a prepared statement released to the media after the meeting, Beckley Police Chief Dean Bailey said he and his officers were thankful for all the public’s support on this issue.
“Police officers do a dangerous and often thankless job,” Bailey’s statement read.
“The men and women of the Beckley Police Department are hardworking, well-trained and professional police officers who are often overlooked for what they do for us daily. This salary increase not only increases the Beckley Police Department’s chances of finding new police officers recruits, but also helps to retain those we have spent so much money and time training.”
“I can speak for the men and women of the Beckley Police Department in thanking all of those who showed support in getting them the pay increase that they deserved, so they can continue protecting each one of us with dedication and professionalism.”
The increase in police salaries is expected to cost the city an additional $470,000 annually, according to Jessica Chandler, the city’s controller.
Some of the cost associated with the increase was addressed at a July 25 council meeting where council members approved a budget revision for Beckley’s 2023-24 budget to increase the police department’s budget by $200,000.
The funds were acquired by diverting funds from other departments and funneling them into the police department’s budget which was increased from $7.03 million to $7.23 million.
As part of the budget revision, the Recorder’s Office budget was decreased by $70,000, contributions to comms/authorities was decreased by $4,500, building inspection was decreased by $19,000, contingencies was decreased by $50,000 and the recycling center was decreased by $6,500.
The total amount deducted from other line items as part of this budget revision was $150,000.
The remaining funds transferred to the police department came from a $50,000 increase to the city’s sale tax line item.
At this July meeting, it was also discussed that Bailey had planned to absorb the costs of the raises by making cuts within his department including through attrition, which would mean not hiring officers when retirements take place.
The Beckley council and mayor have been at odds regarding pay raises since the measure was first put to a vote at a meeting in early July when a $2,500 raise was on the table. Rappold spoke favorably of the smaller pay hike, while the majority of council members felt the number should be higher.
Given later comments from public works employees about pay disparities, Rappold later suggested in an email to council last week that the $8,000 in raises should be split between the police and public works department by giving police a $5,500 across-the-board increase and giving the remaining $2,500 to Public Works for merit salary increases.
Rappold said this proposal was “rejected” by council though he promised to “continue to work on” raises for public works employees.
The remarks from the mayor were made after three members of the public, two from public works, spoke about the pay disparities in the city as well as other city-related topics.
The first to speak was Mary West, who has spoken first at nearly every council meeting since the public was allowed to rejoin the council in person following the lifting of Covid safety protocols.
West, who spoke favorably of the police raises, always advocates for the need for a police presence on Larew Avenue where she lives to deter speeders and any other illegal activity.
Prior to her comments, Rappold left council chambers and stated that he had already “heard this message.”
When asked by The Register-Herald after the meeting why he chose to leave during West’s comments, Rappold said he just felt it was best to leave during her comments as he’d had many interactions with West during and outside of council meetings regarding her complaints.
West called this move disrespectful.
Rappold reentered chambers before Taylor, the next speak, began his address to council.
In his comments, Taylor said that the city’s public works department is overlooked and underpaid. He went on to say that he started work for the city department several years ago and was paid $21,000 a year – or about $10 an hour based on a 40-hour work week. Now, he is making $14 an hour or about $29,000 annually.
Speaking after Taylor was fellow employee James Watkins who said that the city does not compensate public works employees fairly especially given all the certification and training many of them possess.
Watkins said he thought the city should award the same $8,000 raise to public works that they did to police officers.
“We either get $8,000 or we get more,” he said. “No $2,500. . . none of this, somebody else has to make the decision who gets it. We all deserve it.”
Following the meeting, Beckley councilperson Sherrie Hunter said she commended the public works employees for speaking out about the pay disparities and being so bold as to disclose exactly how much they make.
“We understand that there’s a disparity in the Board of Public Works,” Hunter said. “It took a lot of courage for those employees to get in front of everybody and tell what they make. And so now it’s up to us to come together.”
Hunter added that now that the city has addressed the pay raise for police officers it can turn its attention to needed raises in public works and other departments.
Beckley Councilperson Rupert Dunlap said he too was encouraged by council’s unanimous support of the police raises.
“I’m excited that the first item directly relating to the pay of one of our departments was addressed and I believe we came out on the right side of it,” Dunlap said. “I look forward to . . . the future workshops where we can start to address the other department that have pay disparities that would leave public employees in poverty.”
Dunlap said he would like to see these meetings happen as early as this week.
When asked for a timeline on when council may take up additional pay raises for other city employees, Rappold said he could not commit to a specific timeline but did say that public works employees “can expect an increase.”
