The Beckley Common Council has approved a $120,000 contribution to Raleigh County Schools to aid with construction costs associated with the new Stratton Elementary School.
The measure was only opposed by Beckley councilman Kevin Price, who said the amount was equivalent to what the contractor would have paid in B&O (business and occupation) tax.
“I wasn’t against giving to the school, but it just looked to me as if it was a reduction in tax,” Councilman Price said.
The vote took place during a regular council meeting on May 9.
According to a letter provided to The Register-Herald, Raleigh Schools Supt. David Price reached out to Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold in March requesting $120,000 to help “complete some of the final phases” of the Stratton construction project.
“Recognizing the benefits of a new Stratton Elementary in the City of Beckley, the knowledge of the significant contribution of B&O taxes and economics that this project has had on the city, RCBOE (Raleigh County Board of Education) respectfully requests the City of Beckley consider a $120,000 funding appropriation; which will allow RCBOE to complete some of the final phases of this project,” the letter states.
In the letter, Supt. Price states that it has been difficult to remain on budget and that the school board has tried to help reduce costs by “bidding and issuing numerous contracts, and purchase orders outside of the general contractors agreement.”
Developing the site has also come with some issues including “increased site development costs of geotechnical considerations, utility relocations, additional property acquisitions, preservation of elements of old building and demolition,” the letter states.
As it stands, project costs are in excess of $21 million and there is still work to be done including new school zone lights, street scape improvements, fencing, improved outdoor lighting and security cameras for the playground area, which can be used by the public.
Price said funds allocated by the city will be used to complete some of these needed improvements.
“Before we could actually get into construction there was a lot of stuff done with water lines and sidewalks and a lot of things there in the streets and everything,” he said. “That's kind of a financial piece to help support that piece of the project that they agreed to.”
Price added that he’d had previous discussions with the city regarding the request.
“It's just a part of the partnership that we always continue,” he said. “It's not that we don't have the funding for that, it's just part of it that they wanted to be a part of.”
Beckley councilman Tom Sopher said he supported the measure because of how much use the community will get out of Stratton Elementary outside of normal school hours.
Rappold said he had already confirmed with Supt. Price that the city would be able to continue to use the new Stratton Elementary for community events just as it does with the current school.
Construction of the new Stratton Elementary is expected to be completed when the new school year starts in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.