Beckley Council adopts resolutions of pay raises for certain city workers

Beckley Common Council adopted two resolutions Tuesday night involving incentives and pay raises for certain city employees.
The first resolution offers an incentive to police officers employed in Beckley to receive $5,000 after 4 1/2 years of service. City Attorney Bill File explained the officer would be required to sign a contact to remain with the City of Beckley after two years, or they'd be required to reimburse the $5,000 given to them.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, if a Beckley Police Officer has been employed at the establishment from 4 1/2 to 7 years, the officer would be entitled to the incentive or one time pay, then when the 9 1/2 mark approaches, they would be entitled to another $5,000 incentive with the requirement they pay the City back if they move out of the area.
"The purpose of this it to keep City of Beckley police officers in their city," File said.
Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian said the resolution has an intent of retaining officers, because the department often loses officers who are serving within the two- and 10-year periods, and they're targeting those within that period because officers who serve longer than 10 years typically retire within the department.
"In the last four months we've lost five officers, and we will be losing two at the end of this month to the State Police," Christian added.
The resolution was adopted unanimously.
The second resolution adopted Tuesday was authorizing a $1,000 pay raise to full-time employees of the Board of Public Works.
File explained that each full-time employee would get a $1,000 pay raise, which would become effective March 1, 2020, but only for those currently employed at the department.
Jerry Stump, Director of the Board of Pubic Works, called the resolution a "matter of economics, reward, and retention."
"We've had several employees retire, and we have a lot of younger folks coming in to work," he said.
The resolution was adopted unanimously.
