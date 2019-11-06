Love is the major theme of the program being performed by the West Virginia Dance Company Saturday evening as part of the Beckley Concert Association’s 81st season of live concert and musical presentations. The Dance Company will take the stage at Woodrow Wilson High School’s Auditorium at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are still available.
The West Virginia Dance Company, formed in 1977, is the state’s only professional dance company and has performed extensively throughout West Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region. It reaches tens of thousands of K-12 students each year through its touring arts education program. Engagements range from single performances to multi-day residencies in K-12, college/universities, or community venues.
The company’s artistic directors are founder Toneta Akers-Toler and Donald Laney, who serves as manager and who choreographs many of their works, including sections of this latest program.
Saturday’s performance is a new work titled “Love of Power vs. Power of Love” and explores the choice between exerting power over others or acting out of love. The piece unmasks the divisiveness, isolation and intolerance that involves the misuse of power and reveals the power of love to heal, unite and remind us of our shared humanity. The dance will feature electronic music as well as original percussion by West Virginia composer Will Davis.
Spoken text will include the voice of West Virginia’s Storyteller Adam Booth. The music compositions will include West Virginia natives Dr. Richard Grimes, Lady D (Doris Fields), and studio recordings by Dan Bailey. Questions and answers will follow the performance.
Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door. Tickets are also part of Beckley Concert Association’s season memberships. Memberships are still available for $45 per person and would pay for this concert as well as the remaining two programs later this season: piano virtuoso Thomas Pandolfi and one featuring different sections of the WVU band.
This presentation of the Beckley Concert Association was made possible in part by a grant from the W.Va. Art Presenters as well as the W.Va. Department of Arts, Culture and History.