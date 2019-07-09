A strong thunderstorm moved through Raleigh County Wednesday evening resulting in many areas facing flooding issues. One such location was the vicinity of the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum along Ewart Avenue, at left.

The Beckley Sanitary Board issued the following statement about the flooding: “On the evening of July 3, 2019, Beckley experienced one of the most significant storms in the city’s history. Beckley Sanitary Board’s rain gauge network measured over 3 1/2 inches of rainfall in less than 2 hours. According to NOAA’s Atlas 14, which is used to characterize storm events, this two hour storm is considered a 500 year event. A 500 year storm and flood is understood as a storm that on any given year has a .02 percent chance of occurring. Thus, this was a very unusual extreme rainfall. As a frame of reference most storm sewers are currently designed to convey 10 to 25 year rainfall events. This storm did result in flooding of roadways and properties in our service area. BSB personnel were out yesterday evening and will be out in the coming days assessing the storm’s impact.”

Photo courtesy Erica Taylor Williams