Beckley Common Council chambers will once again be open to the public after they were closed four months ago by Beckley’s mayor citing Covid concerns.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold told The Register-Herald Friday afternoon that he would reopen council chamber to the public for council’s regularly scheduled meeting next week after being asked to do so by several council members.
“I asked council members to chime in and at this point I have three who are in favor of opening the meeting up, one who’s not in favor of opening up due to the tri-demic,” Rappold said referring to the mix of Covid, flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases.
“... I've erred on the side of caution and obviously we've tried to make it very accessible through WebEx, which is the equivalent of Zoom and what have you. And we've had some response for public comments and so forth but ... some of the best dialogue does come from members of the public, members of the media, etc., when meetings are in person. So I certainly understand that.”
Council’s next meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
The public can still call in or attend the meeting virtually using the information posted to the city’s website at beckley.org/council-meetings-agendas/.
Councilman Cody Reedy said he has been pushing for council meetings to be opened back up to the public for some time.
“I know it got mentioned by me and a few other council members at least a month, maybe even two months ago, especially back in the summer months, that we needed to be open,” Reedy said, noting that most places including other governmental meetings, airlines and local businesses had been operating for some time without restrictions brought on by Covid.
Both the Raleigh County Commission and the Raleigh County Board of Education have allowed the public to attend their meetings with no restrictions for the majority of 2022.
Beckley Sanitary Board meetings, which Rappold is a member of, have also made no restrictions for members of the public during their most recent monthly meeting.
At the state level, Gov. Jim Justice filed a proclamation with the Secretary of State’s Office on Nov. 12, to end the pandemic-related emergency declaration by Jan. 1, 2023, according to MetroNews.
When asked why Beckley Common Council was the only governing body in town not allowing in-person attendance from the public, Rappold said he felt it was an unfair comparison.
“There are very few if any members of the public there,” said Rappold referring to other city and county meetings.
He added that it’s typically only elected officials and staff members who attend commission, board of education and sanitary board meetings as opposed to common council meetings, which have been known to draw a crowd.
The public has only been able to call in or view council meetings virtually since August when the city announced that three city department heads and the mayor had tested positive for Covid.
These positive tests as well as an increase in Covid cases were cited as the cause for the virtual meetings and in-person public ban.
In mid-September, council members and city officials returned to meeting in-person in council chambers, but the public was still only allowed to attend virtually.
“I do think we were being a little overly cautious, but I guess sometimes it's better to be overly cautious than not cautious enough,” Reedy said.
In a city and a state known for an older population, Reedy said he feels it is much easier for the public to participate in the meetings and bring up concerns when they can do so in person as opposed to online or over the phone.
“It just seems like when we have in-person meetings, we have five to six speakers for public comments, where virtually, most of the time, we didn't have any,” he said. “And I just feel like that's where we as council members are able to do the work that we’re voted in to do is to hear from the public and the concerns that they have. Whereas if we're in virtual meetings and no one's calling in, we can't really know what the community's thinking.”
Councilman Tom Sopher said he was also in favor of opening back up council chambers to the public.
“Every place you go today, nobody's wearing a mask,” Sopher said. “I don't see why the public can't be invited into council meetings at all. I don't have a problem with it at all. I think we should do it.”
Sopher said he understood why the meetings went to virtual initially when the mayor and others in city hall tested positive for Covid, but added that the restrictions should have been lifted after the illnesses passed.
Referring to the one council member who expressed a desire to continue without public attendance in council chambers, Rappold said the request was only based on a desire to “err on the side of caution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.