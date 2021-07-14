Three residents told Beckley Common Council on Tuesday evening that their yards flood during rains, which has resulted in damage to their properties.
They lived around the Harley, Hunter and Hager street areas.
City Attorney Bill File said a meeting is planned for August after organizer Barbara Charles of Antonio Avenue had reported the flooding and had requested help.
Mayor Rob Rappold said alleviating the flooding could cost an estimated $22 million. Many of the homes were built over water and sewer lines, he added.
Emmett Smith said he had lived in the area of Hartley Avenue for around 22 years.
"The flooding situation has been overwhelming," said Smith.
He questioned council about why work had been done on other flood-prone streets in Beckley, including Ewart Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, but that streets around Hager and Hunger were not included in the repairs.
"It was in an article last year, August 2020, and said hundrees of thousands were gong to be spent on roads and not just the roads, but drainage is part of the road, and none of that money has touched the Hartley, Hager streets area," he said.
The mayor said the other areas still have problems.
"They've taken an effort to try to do something up there," Smith said. "They haven't touched Hartley Avenue at all."
He said that the city needs to clean the drains.
Smith reported that Beckley Sanitary Board crews put in equipment that prevents sewer back flow, which has helped with the flooding.
"The only downside I have is, if it rains outside, the backflow will prevent water from coming out of the pipes," he said. "I can't use my water inside of my house until it stops."
Beatrice Johnson Pannell, 55, of Hager Street, said she left her hometown of Beckley to pursue higher education and that she later moved home and that she inherited a home her parents built in 1951. She said water from the Hunter and Hager streets area is flowing into drains that are too small. She said that BSB crews look at the problem but that a solution is needed.
"We need some help down here," she said. "It's it's getting worse and worse.
"Some of this money should be put back into our community, for us.
"We are homeowners," she said.
She reported that, when it rains, the water just "sets" in her yard and those of older residents, including an elderly neighbor.
"Give her some consideration, too," said Pannell.
Rappold asked to speak with the residents after the meeting.
File and Rappold said that a meeting is planned for all residents of Hunter and Hager streets and Hartley Avenue. The mayor said a city engineer will attend and show the work the city has done and two or three potential remedies.
"But some of them are, I mean, ungodly expensive," said Rappold. "We don't have the money."
He added that the city has applied twice to the state for funds to stop the flooding and has been denied both times.
In other actions, Ward II Councilman Bob Canter pressed for information on why Southern West Virginia Paving was the only bidder on the past three bids for street paving.
"The last three bids have all been from Southern West Virginia Paving," observed Canter. "Are we not able to solicit from others, or is nobody else interested in paving Beckley?"
Rappold replied SWV Paving was the only one.
"Only game in town?" Canter asked, and Rappold nodded.
The exchange occurred after SWV Paving submitted the lone bid of $29,750 for paving streets that included Myers, E Street and Holliday Drive.
Board of Public Works Jerry Stump said that another company had made a triple bid last year on paving a city street but "were quite a bit higher" than SWV Paving.