The city of Beckley celebrated West Virginia’s 160th birthday Tuesday by focusing on the traits that have made the Mountain State what it is today.
One of the best places for locals and visitors to experience what it means to be a West Virginia is at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, which offers hands-on exhibitions and an underground coal mining tour.
“Every month, during the summer, we like to do something special for the local community as well as our out-of-town visitors,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Gray Baker. “We have the Honey Festival, the Fall Festival, Kids Fest and in June we celebrate West Virginia’s birthday.”
In honor West Virginia Day, tours at the Exhibition Coal Mine were offered at discounted rates.
Special booths were also set up to sell West Virginia Coal Jewelry and visitors were also treated to traditional music played by Isiaac “Squared” on the Rahall Company Store porch.
The Youth Museum was also open to visitors with its Animationland exhibition. The exhibit explores all the fascinating facets of animation from storyboarding to sketching to stop motion movie making and more.
The Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum are located in the New River Park. Hours are daily, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information on rates and tours check the website at beckley.org and click on the Exhibition Coal Mine or the Youth Museum link or call (304)-256-1747 or (304) 252-3730.
