Danielle Bowles, 29, owner of the Appalachian Barbershop and Salon in Beckley, has dedicated her time and services to give free back-to school haircuts to children in need.
With each school year, the burden of purchasing new supplies, clothes and other items falls upon many families who simply can’t afford them. Bowles wanted to make sure that a new haircut wasn’t something that struggling families had to worry about this school season.
According to the hairdresser, the is the first time she has ever done something like this in the eight years she has been in this profession.
“I just wanted to help out in anyway that I could,” she stated.
After posting an advertisement for the free haircuts on the salon’s Facebook page, Bowles was shocked by the response.
“I am completely overbooked. I decided to do the free haircuts for two weeks, which ends today. As of right now, I have made 55 appointments.”
Due to the other hairdresser in the salon being on vacation, Bowles revealed she had been doing all the haircuts, both the free ones as well as her regular appointments, alone.
“It’s been super busy, but it makes me feel good that I can help out in some way.”
Due to the overwhelming acceptance of her offer, Bowles had no choice but to quit accepting appointments for the free haircuts on August 9.
“We are so honored you have chosen us for your back to school cuts,” she stated in her Facebook message. “We are completely booked and no longer accepting appointments for the FREE cuts…Thank you for your patience and we hope everyone has a great school year!”
In addition to the haircuts, Bowles took her service project a step further by purchasing backpacks, which she filled with different school supplies. After giving the students a stylish new trim, she would let them go choose their own backpack, which she hope made the experience more personal.
Having just opened her salon in May, Bowles has already decided to make a tradition of her free back-to-school cuts and supply drive stating that she will "probably do it every year forever."
Appalachian Barbershop and Salon is located at 1320 S Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.