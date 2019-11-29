The Beckley Art Center, located at 600 Johnstown Road, will celebrate the opening day of their Holiday Gift Show- formerly known as the Holiday Marketplace — on Nov. 30.
The gift show will be open during the BAC’s regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will remain up until Dec. 20.
According to the center’s Executive Director, Robby Moore, the show, which will feature “a little bit of everything,” will highlight the work of over 35 local artists.
“The Holiday Gift Show will have the perfect handmade items for everyone on your Christmas list. Jewelry, various forms of artwork, ornaments, calendars and more will all be available for purchase.”
The majority of items present at the show are specific to the holiday season, but Moore added that there will be additional items that, while they are not necessarily for Christmas, will still make wonderful gifts.
The BAC requested that artists price their wares $50 and under so that shoppers can purchase gifts at an affordable and manageable price.
In conjunction with the gift show, the center will also introduce this year’s holiday exhibit, where shoppers will have the opportunity to view finer art chosen from the Juried Exhibition.
These pieces will also be available for purchase.
Moore stated that the center’s fluidity between the gift show and the exhibit was a large factor in their decision to change the event’s name.
“We have always had a holiday show, it was just formerly known as the Holiday Marketplace. We wanted to update a lot of new things because so much has changed with our programming and our organization. We wanted to give this event a new name and a new face and this year we are treating it as half exhibition and half gift show. They are equal.”
Because the event’s opening celebration falls on Small Business Saturday, the BAC will host several fun events throughout the day as a way to participate.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sasturday, the center will present their Snowman Make and Take activity. All the necessary materials to craft the snowman will be provided and the process of building the snowman should take no more than 30 minutes.
“At the end, they get to take their creation home with them,” Moore said. “You can set it on your shelf as part of your Christmas décor, turn it into an ornament, or even give it away as the perfect little homemade gift.”
Along with this interactive activity, local painter, Debbie Lester, will be holding a painting demonstration in the gallery all day on Saturday.
The center’s opening reception will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“We are just hoping to see a lot of people come and out and meet the artists and other people. It should be a good time and a great way to get into the holiday spirit.”
For more information call 304-253-9226 or visit beckleyartcenter.com.