The Beckley Art Center has crafted two new summer camps based on requests from the community.
Although its typical summer camps revolved around theater, this year’s camps will be about music and art.
“We actually had a lot of success with our theater camps, and we had kids that came back and did it every summer,” said Saja Montague, Beckley Art Center’s (BAC) visual art director. “... But we’ve got a lot of calls at the beginning of this year specifically for art and music camps, so we just decided to listen to what people were asking and kind of blend those things and offer them to the community.”
BAC’s Music Camp is for ages 10-19 and will run June 26 to July 1.
BAC’s Art Camp will be offered for ages 6-14 and run July 10-14.
Students who sign up for the music camp will be separated into two groups depending on age.
For kids age 10-13, music camp will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 to July 1 at the BAC at 600 Johnstown Road in Beckley. Music camp for kids age 14-19 will take place from 2-5 p.m. at the BAC.
The cost for the music camp is $75 per child. For households with more than one child who want to participate in the camp, additional camp spots, after the initial $75 fee, are $50 per child.
As part of the week-long camp, Montague said students will learn everything from music theory to chord progression as well as how to work with other musicians and play in a group setting.
She added that the music camp will be good for any students who have a desire to learn more about music even if they have no prior experience.
“I think it would be a lot of fun for those who are already interested in music and have some background in it,” Montague said. “But it’s also totally flexible for people that just want to learn how to sing in a group environment or start to learn about an instrument that they haven’t picked up before.”
Students participating in the camp will host a performance at noon July 1 for family and community members to showcase what they’ve learned throughout the week.
BAC’s Art Camp, taking place later in July, will also be divided based on age groups.
Kids age 6-10 will attend classes at the BAC from 10 a.m. to noon while kids age 11-14 will have classes from 1-3 p.m.
The cost to attend the entire week is $75 per child plus an additional $50 per child for kids in the same households or $20 per child per day.
Montague said kids will learn about a different art technique every day including painting, printmaking, pottery and cyanotypes, which uses the sun to create art.
Montague said she thinks the art camp is a great way for kids to learn how to express themselves through art.
“Anyone can be an artist,” she said. “Anyone can create. Everyone has a creative eye. Their voice matters, and their creativity matters, and we want to see them do it.”
She added that offering kids an outlet for creativity is one purpose of the BAC.
“It’s really important to build that creative muscle at a very young age because I feel like being able to be creative and adaptable can help with a lot of things in life,” Montague said. “But it also just brings a lot of happiness, and it makes you see the world with more colorful eyes, more hopeful eyes.”
To sign up for the camps or to see other classes offered at the BAC, go to beckleyartcenter.com.
