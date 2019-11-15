The Beckley Art Center (BAC) will host a recital Saturday, Nov. 16 with their Academy of Creative Arts students at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre at 403 Neville St., Beckley.
According to Robby Moore, BAC director, the Academy of Creative Arts, which maintains a plethora of educational programs, was recently acquired by the art center and now operates as part of the BAC — a 501(c)3 charitable non-profit organization.
Approximately 45 students, who have been taking private lessons throughout the year, will showcase their talents during the recital.
“We liked to have the recital every semester because it gives the students who take music lessons the chance to perform and show what they’ve been learning. It gives them the opportunity to share all of that with their friends and family ... I also think that element of public performance is really great. When you’re learning everything, it is just part of the process, and the live performance is just another element of that process.” Moore said.
Moore also gave a look into what can be expected from those who participate during Saturday’s performance.
“Various instruments will be represented,” he revealed. “Some of our voice students will be singing and others will be playing the piano, the guitar, the mandolin and several percussion instruments.”
Zachary Bolen, who has been teaching at the academy since the spring of 2017, expressed how rewarding it is to see his students perform on stage and expressed his excitement for the upcoming event.
“It’s one of the proudest feelings to see them up there showing what they have learned…Music is a performing art, so it is important to get that experience in front of a live audience. It can really alter the student’s perspective on what it means to perform. They have worked so hard and some have improved so much in a short time.”
Due to a large number of students participating, the recital will be split into two sessions with the first taking place at 3:30 p.m. and the second following at 5:30 p.m.
While the recital is open to the public, there is a $5 admission fee.
For more information, call the Beckley Art Center at 600 Johnstown Road at 304-253-9226 or the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre at 304-763-7059.