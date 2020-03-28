The Beckley Art Center (BAC), located at 600 Johnstown Road, will offer the opportunity for people to view the gallery’s exhibit entirely online, a first in the center’s history, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28,
Executive Director of the center Robby Moore expressed that having a virtual exhibition is something he has been wanting to do for quite some time.
“Other galleries and museums have been doing something like this for a while and it is always something I have wanted to do, but just never got to do. This whole experience has been the catalyst to say this is the time to do this because now we have to.”
He continued, stating that when the gallery had to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they knew that they needed to have some form of alternative programming in place.
“A gallery is a place where you depend on people to come view the work. I thought this would be the opportune time to do something like this because right now we have all been forced to slow down. Sometimes when you go to an art gallery, you may only have 30 minutes or an hour, but now we can take time and view it at our pace.”
The BAC’s online exhibit “Our Present Distance” will showcase 10 pieces of artwork by Robert Walker, whose work, according to Moore, is a broad spectrum of styles spanning from landscapes, to abstract pieces, realistic portraits and everything in between.
“We chose Robert’s work for many reasons. His work is comforting and steeped with duality. It is quiet and bold. It is refined and playful. It is it full of life’s complexity; dense and pensive, and yet it is straightforward and accessible,” the gallery stated on the exhibit’s Facebook event page.
Moore described viewing Walker’s work as “serendipitous.”
“Robert brought his work in and I looked at it and I don’t know if the time is affecting me, but I found a deep connection to his work and I feel like it reflects the time that we are all collectively experiencing right now. I hope that people will exam his work closely and that it opens up a great discussion like it does for me.”
While the online exhibit will be posted the BAC’s website at 6 p.m. on Saturday, roughly every other day Moore will examine each piece in the collection and focus on them one at a time by uploading either a short video or post to the center’s Facebook page that shares extra details and information about each one.
On these days, he will invite viewers to contemplate the featured piece and will openly welcome a discussion, questions and comments on Facebook.
Moore states that he doesn’t have a set schedule for the breakdowns of each piece but hopes to cover the entire exhibit in about three weeks.
“I think that right now, or at least for me personally, there’s this fine balance of wanting to be entertained, but also wanting to take this situation seriously and be thoughtful. This exhibition is a great way to do both and I will be talking about that in the weeks to come. We just want to bring brightness in the coming days and encourage people to keep visiting our website and follow us on social media so we can keep having programs like this that we can all experience together.”
To visit the Beckley Art Center’s online exhibit and to find out about events to come visit beckleyartcenter.com or facebook.com/beckleyartcenter.