Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced Tuesday that it has expanded access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) and is administering the treatment at Beckley ARH Hospital at no cost to patients.
"Beckley ARH Hospital is serving as an anchor hospital for this very important and proactive approach to treating COVID-19," Beckley ARH Community Chief Executive Office Rocky Massey said Tuesday. "We were chosen because of our dedicated leadership and proven track record in testing, treating and vaccinating during the last year."
When the Covid virus enters a person's body, the virus makes an "antigen." In response, the patient's own body makes a Y-shaped "antibody" and begins to "search" for the antigen.
Once the antibody "finds" the antigen, it binds to it and helps the body to kill the diseased cell.
In mAb, scientists make substitute antibodies, called monoclonal antibodies, in a laboratory. These molecules are substitute antibodies that can bind to the same damaged cell and help the patient recover from Covid.
If administered within 10 days of onset of COVID-19 symptoms, the one-time therapy may be highly effective in neutralizing the virus and preventing symptoms from worsening.
The one-time treatment is administered through intravenous infusion, delivering medication directly into the patient’s bloodstream.
“As an organization dedicated to improving health and promoting wellbeing for all in Southern West Virginia, Beckley ARH’s COVID-19 response focused on vulnerable communities from the start,” said Massey. “It is both a responsibility and an honor for us as we continue to provide treatment opportunities to our patients and be in partnership with such a trustworthy source.”
The therapy is the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for outpatient use.
On March 17, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it was investing $150 million to increase access to mAb therapy for high-risk patients in underserved and disadvantaged communities across the country.
KPMG, a New York accounting firm, entered into an agreement with the federal government to expand access to the treatment. The initiative aims to end COVID-19 and improve health equity in underserved communities across the country.
"The expansion of access to monoclonal antibody therapies has tremendous potential to contribute to the prevention of hospitalizations and deaths, especially for high-risk and underserved populations; we are proud to serve the government’s efforts to help reduce health disparities in critical treatments for COVID-19 and improve health equity,” said S. Lawrence Kocot, program executive for this initiative and national leader of KPMG’s Center for Healthcare Regulatory Insight, on March 17.
The federal government purchased the mAbs to be distributed through the program, which aims to expand the use of infused COVID-19 treatments in outpatient or other settings.
"KPMG will leverage its deep experience in strategic planning, project management, and data & analytics to help the federal government increase access to healthcare for vulnerable populations," the KPMG website reported.
In April, a Phase 3 clinical trial showed that the antibody therapy reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 87% in patients who received the drug intravenously compared to those who received a placebo.
“Our state has felt and continues to feel the impacts of COVID,” said Jeri Knowlton, ARH Communications. “The good news is we have access to a safe and effective treatment, at no cost to the patient. We need to get the word out to save lives.”
Appalachian Regional Healthcare is among the first groups of healthcare partners to join this national effort to expand access to monoclonal antibodies and has been a national leader in policy, education, and dissemination of this life-saving therapy, according to a Beckley ARH press release on Tuesday.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare is one of six provider organizations with 16 infusion sites sponsored by HHS and supported by KPMG.
Infusion sites have been established in Beckley, Landover, M.D., San Diego, Cal., Detroit, M.I., Barnstable County, Mass., and Houston, Texas.
Massey said that Beckley ARH is an anchor in the state.
"As we head into summer, we are ever-mindful that flu season is just around the corner," Massey added. "The continued discussion around variants, in particular the delta variant, requires that we remain vigilant.
"As one of the go-to providers across the county, our commitment to this community means we will be ready and available to offer this important antibody infusion therapy.
State Health Officer and Commissioner of the State Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health Dr. Ayne Amjad said the therapy will help to fight the pandemic in West Virginia.
“The addition of this clinic offering monoclonal antibody therapy for West Virginia patients is another tool available to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Amjad. “We continue to strive to find additional ways to better serve the people of West Virginia.
"With the help of Beckley ARH, HHS, and KPMG, we are able to move this initiative forward and save lives.”
Knowlton saiid ARH is able to treat 25 patients per week.
To be eligible for treatment, patients must meet the EUA definition of “high risk” and should discuss with their health care providers whether or not monoclonal antibody treatment is right for them, she added.
The infusion treatment takes less than one hour plus an additional hour for patient monitoring.
There is no cost to the patient and treatment is offered regardless of immigration status or health insurance. To learn more about mAbs or to book an appointment for treatment at Beckley ARH Hospital, call 1-833-TREAT-COVID (1-833-873-2826).
Treatment is available at the hospital from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Monday through Friday. To confirm eligibility for the treatment, patients should contact a health care provider, said Knowlton.