In abundance of caution to protect their patients, employees, and community from the potential spread of COVID-19, Beckley ARH Hospital has implemented new visitor restrictions and limited entry access to their facilities.
Effective as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there will be no visitation in their hospitals except for end of life cases, officials reported. Most visitor entrances into ARH facilities will be closed, and there will be signs posted directing you to the appropriate entrances.
Only the following visitation exceptions will be made:
• Patients at the end of life.
• Labor/Delivery – Only one person of the mother’s choosing will be allowed to accompany and visit. The visitor will undergo appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.
• Pediatric patients – One responsible adult will be permitted to stay with pediatric patient, after appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.
“We appreciate our communities’ understanding as we work to keep this virus away from our most vulnerable populations and the healthcare workers they depend on to care for them,” ARH Chief Medical Office Maria Braman, MD. said. “We recognize that these restrictions can be disappointing to our patients and visitors, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
"The health and safety of our patients and care team are our top priority during this heightened time of illness."
Dr. Braman said as the public is encourage to practice social distancing to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, visitors of ARH patients are encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype and phone calls to visit with loved ones in the hospital. Should you need assistance with that, let a staff member know.
To keep the public informed of ARH-specific COVID-19 information, ARH has set up a special website and hotline will be active Thursday morning. The hotline will be available from 7a.m. to 11p.m., seven days a week, located at ARHcovid19.com
