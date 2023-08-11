The Beckley Common Council and the Beckley Sanitary Board have agreed to a proposed settlement regarding a lawsuit brought by the Raleigh County Commission for stormwater fees.
As part of the settlement, Beckley City Attorney Bill File said the county must concede that Beckley and the Beckley Sanitary Board had the legal authority to impose and increase stormwater rates.
File said the city and the sanitary board have also agreed to reinstate the Stormwater Advisory Committee, which stopped meeting a few years ago due to lack of interest.
The Beckley Common Council approved the proposed settlement during its regular meeting on Tuesday, and the sanitary board did the same during a meeting on Wednesday.
Before the settlement can take effect, it must also gain the approval of the Raleigh County Commission.
Raleigh County Attorney Bill Roop said he will discuss the proposed settlement with commissioners at their next meeting on Aug. 15.
The Raleigh Commission initially filed its suit against Beckley and the BSB in May 2022, a month after Beckley Common Council approved the board’s request to increase stormwater fees.
The commission’s main complaint in the lawsuit was that the sanitary board and the city did not have the authority to impose a stormwater fee, which the commission’s suit referred to as a “tax,” on residents outside of Beckley city limits.
In defense of this, court filings by the city and the sanitary board state that the stormwater fee was a product of federal regulations and that they were well within their rights to enact stormwater fees on property owners within the designated Beckley water area that stretched throughout Raleigh County.
In addition to taking issue with who was required to pay the stormwater fee, the commission’s suit also questioned why county residents should have to pay a fee when they had no representation on the board or council that imposed it.
In terms of the proposed settlement, Roop said there are pros and cons.
“It’s a starting point,” he said. “It may not be 100 percent what we wanted, but in most settlements, you don’t get 100 percent.”
He added that should the commission approve the proposed settlement, the Stormwater Advisory Committee would give county residents a chance to have some type of representation when it comes to the stormwater fee.
“You need to have a voice,” he said. “If I’m charged a fee, who do I call? and if you have a situation that needs corrected, you need to have a voice ... and the county commission felt like that was not being done for the residents outside the city limits.
“That was the big argument. That’s what the lawsuit was filed on, was lack of representation and taxation.”
The board’s stormwater fee was increased in April 2022 after being approved by Beckley Common Council.
The monthly stormwater fee for residential properties jumped from the 2007 rate of $3.75 to $7.41. For commercial property owners, the 2007 rate of $1.25 nearly doubled to $2.47 per 1,000 square feet of impervious area.
According to information posted on the sanitary board website, the increased stormwater utility fee will provide an additional $1.17 million of funding and will allow the board to complete at least $9 million of stormwater improvements over the next decade.
