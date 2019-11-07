The City of Beckley, in conjunction with American Legion Post 32, will host the annual Veteran’s Day Parade on Monday, Nov. 11.
This year's edition comes with added activities in an effort to boost community involvement.
The 2019 Veteran’s Day Parade theme, which was chosen by Post 32, will be “A Foundation for the Future."
According to Jill Moorfield, Director of Beckley events, the parade will step off at 11 a.m. and will follow its usual downtown route.
“Some float entries will begin their lineup at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School. They’ll go up 3rd Avenue, to the Intermodal Gateway, down Neville Street, Herbert and Main and then they’ll cut down and around to the courthouse.”
Moorfield said the parade will feature several new additions, including an Honor and Memory Walk.
“The Honor and Memory Walk will give the chance for the loved ones of veterans to walk in the parade and pay tribute to those who served. They can carry a picture of their loved ones, or hold a sign with their name on it, or carry any type of moment that they want.”
Moorefield added that those who take part in the walk will still be able to view the parade and will only join in when they see the Honor and Memory Walk banner.
Also new to this year’s parade is the addition of several school marching bands that have been invited to perform their halftime arrangements at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza following the parade.
Marching bands from Park Middle School, Woodrow Wilson High School and Shady Spring High School are all set to perform.
Parade awards will be handed out at noon at the Gateway.
Awards will be given to floats placing first, second and third place for their use of theme and originality. Additionally, McDonald's will be presenting an award to the best Scout entry.
To close the ceremony, the Raleigh County Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council will be performing the flag retirement – the proper and dignified way to dispose of the American flag.
“It is a full day of activities and we are excited to see if we can grow this event,” Moorefield said. "The American Legion did the parade for years and we just felt like it was something the community needed to do for them. We wanted to honor them and plan it for and with them instead of them having to plan it for themselves.”
Once the parade festivities have ended, American Legion Post 32 is planning to host a luncheon at its Beckley post lat 1708 S. Kanawha Street.