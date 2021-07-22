Richard James Pfost, 38, of Beaver, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of 100 grams or more of heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
According to court documents, Pfost was the front seat passenger in a vehicle traveling in Belle when deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop.
Deputies observed marijuana in the vehicle and conducted a search of the vehicle. In the front passenger side of the vehicle where Pfost was seated, deputies located approximately 112 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of cocaine, a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm pistol, and a loaded Ruger EC9 9mm pistol.
Pfost also had $420 in his possession, which he admitted were drug distribution proceeds.
Pfost also admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine for money, and that the firearms in his possession were to protect himself, the drugs he possessed and the drug proceeds.
Pfost is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.