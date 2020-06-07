BEAUTY — an organization of Black retired educators, standing for Black Educators Are United Totally, Yes! — awarded 15 Black graduates from Raleigh County scholarships totaling $13,500 Saturday.
BEAUTY’s president, Quincy Madison, said the organization sent out nearly 70 applications to all four high schools in Raleigh County this year for scholarships, of which 19 applied. All of this year’s applicants came from Woodrow Wilson High School.
The scholarships are to help the students further their education; 15 received a scholarship of $2,000, $1,000 or $500.
The scholarship winners including the following:
l James Owens — $2,000
l Alexis Anderson — $1,000
l Makayla Barringer — $1,000
l Makaiya Bryant — $1,000
l Damon Hamby, Jr. — $1,000
l Richard Law — $1,000
l Kimberly Moore — $1,000
l Nataysia Moore — $1,000
l Katyra Pannell — $1,000
l Jonah Stevens — $1,000
l Braylynn Eneje — $500
l Cayla Hooper — $500
l Tessa Hutchens — $500
l Elizabeth McDonnell — $500
l Jordan Washington — $500
According to Madison, the purpose of the annual ceremony is to honor Black graduates throughout the county with a special ceremony celebrating their achievement of graduating from high school before they head off into their futures.
The ceremony’s keynote speaker, Thomas Parham, Jr., CEO of ATO Consulting LLC, wrote a piece titled “Stepping Into the First Day of the Rest of Your Life,” where he said he gives honor to God for the students and the tremendous accomplishments they reached during an unusual time in their lives.
“I want to publicly applaud, commend, and acknowledge each of you graduates on being honored during this occasion,” Parham said. “Graduates, on this day through your hard work, determination, and perseverance, you have honored your parents as well as your family and friends.
“You have made your family and community extremely proud of you.”
Parham added he wanted graduates to promise themselves, their family, and him that they will continue to keep the values they have learned at the forefront of their heart and mind.
“No matter where the journey called life takes you, a person with Christ-like values will ensure that you will always be on top,” he said. “As you embark upon the next steps in your life, make sure you keep these tools in the toolkit of your heart.”
This year, BEAUTY present the Juanita C. Parham Scholarship, for $2,000, which is presented to the student who has demonstrated exceptional achievement. This year, that award was given to Woodrow Wilson High School student James Owens.
Owens plans to attend Old Dominion University and study computer science and engineering. While in high school, he was a member of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, and National Youth Leadership Forum for Medicine, and he was a peer mentor.
Owens also volunteers as an usher at his church, Mac’s Toy Fund and Beckley’s annual events including Trunk or Treat. He participated in track and soccer and did contract work at The School of Harmony.
