The 32nd annual Spirit of Beckley Award will be shared by Corey Beasley and Greg Darby in honor of Little General Stores.
Beasley, Darby, and Little General Stores are being honored for their effort in numerous community endeavors involving the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, athletics at WVU Tech and several other community organizations.
The YMCA of Southern West Virginia's CEO Jay Rist said, every year, the award recognizes people who make the community a better place to work, live and play.
"We felt Little General Stores is a company at the heart of southern West Virginia, that supports numerous organizations across the board, and not just the YMCA," Rist said. "We felt the owners, Beasley and Darby, were perfect candidates, and we were very pleased to have them accept the recognition."
The Spirit of Beckley Community Service Award is annually given to an individual who has, throughout his or her life, selflessly worked to enrich the Beckley area and positively affected the lives of the people who reside here.
In 1975, Harry Gilbert formed Little General, and he began building a chain of convenience stores to go along with his fuel distributorship. In 1991 Gilbert sold Little General to Robert Workman and Harold Wilkes; it was sold once more in 1999 to Beasley and Darby.
At the time of new ownership in 1999, Darby had worked for the company for 19 years, and Beasley had worked there for six. Both were running the company at the time of their purchase, and the previous owners had not been involved in day-to-day operations like Darby and Beasley.
At that time, the company operated 38 stores and was a franchise for Godfathers Pizza and Subway. Now, Little General operates a total of 121 locations in West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio, and is a fuel distributor for BP, Exxon, Sunoco, Marathon and Shell.
It's currently a franchise and operator for the following branded food service operations: 30 Subways, 13 Arbys, 16 Godfathers Pizzas, five Taco Bells, two Steak Escapes, eight Burger Kings, three Dunkin' Donuts, and 11 Sam’s Hot Dog stands. Fourteen of the branded food service locations are operated as free-standing units and the remainder are operated inside or attached to the 107 convenience store locations.
According to a statement made on the YMCA website, the Spirit of Beckley award goes to a person, or group of people, who show leadership and have a dedication of time and resources that are exhibited without the expectation of recognition, for the personal satisfaction comes privately and without notice.
By being selected, the individual(s) becomes the cornerstone for the Spirit of Beckley, which serves as the annual fundraising campaign for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. Y members and the community are asked to contribute to the campaign in honor of the recipient, and all proceeds go to the Y’s youth programs.
"The fundraising portion is very important to us," Rist explained. "This award is built to honor the recipients, but we've turned it into a very large program for the YMCA and other youth sports and programs in the area."
Co-chairs for the program aree Jim Sheatsley, Charlie Houck and Susan Rice. The three will be designated to recruit vice chairs for the program, along with fundraising teams.
Rist said a kick-off breakfast at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, when all the fundraising teams will get together to plan fundraisers and call on local businesses to donate to the cause.
"After the kick-off breakfast we will spend those next few weeks doing a whirlwind of fundraisers to try and reach our fundraising goal," Rist said. "This year's fundraising goal is $100,000."
The 32nd Spirit of Beckley Dinner honoring the recipient will be Monday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. There, Beasley and Darby will receive awards on behalf of Little General Stores and will be pinned as recipients.
"Past recipients will be there, and companies will have the opportunity to reserve tables for the event if they'd like to," Rist said. "It's going to be a lot of fun, and we're always really proud of the community."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH