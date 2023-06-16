Following his disqualification from serving as a living kidney donor for his son, Justin Ferrell set up a site at ripley.love that will automatically connect anyone interested in screening to see if they can help Ripley to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s screening process.
Ripley’s transplant surgery, when it occurs, will be done at OSU. “The best of the best are at that hospital,” Ferrell said.
“I set up a way for people to be screened. We have sent almost 5000 people to the OSU site; 4,885 people have clicked the link,” he said on Thursday.
“We’ve had people from Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United States, Germany. A ton of people have started the screening process.”
According to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), kidneys are the most needed transplant across the country. To sign up to become an organ donor, go to dlwv.org (Donate Live West Virginia). For more on CORE, visit www.core.org.
“The name of the game is just finding a donor now,” Ferrell said.
“To be honest, there’s every possibility that this is going to help another kid or adults for that matter.
“If this means that more people register as organ donors, I think that’s a solid side effect of our looking for a kidney for Ripley,” he said.
