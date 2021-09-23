BCA hosts Angelina today

“Farewell Angelina,” is bringing its powerful vocal stylings and heart stopping harmonies to the stage of the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium for a concert on Thursday, September, 23 at 7:30 pm.
The performance is the second offering of the Beckley Concert Association’s 83rd season.
Named after a haunting Bob Dylan song, “Farewell Angelina” is a country band consisting of four young women who are strong vocalists, dynamic songwriters and accomplished multi-instrumentalists. Their stellar harmonies soar over blazing violin and guitars and have earned praise across the board.
Roughstock calls them a “Superstar Act ... with Killer Songs.”
Rolling Stone says, “Wickedly smart songwriting delivered with a healthy dash of sass... deft playing... into one sonic knockout punch.”
Each of the band members had successful solo careers. They toured and recorded with top artists and wrote songs for some of country music’s biggest hit makers. When they heard the blend of their voices together for the first time, they couldn’t wait to take their show on the road.
As a quartet, major opportunities arose. The band sang the National Anthem for Thursday Night Football, performed at the Unbridled Eve Gala for the Kentucky Derby, the ACM All-Star Jam, and at festivals across the globe.
Fans voted them the “Hot Seat” spot of the Taste of Country 2017 “RISERS” Program by over 20,000 votes. They’ve also been named among Rolling Stone’s “New Artists You Need To Know,” and Roughstock’s “Ones to Watch.”
The group has opened shows for Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Frankie Ballard, Jake Owen, Billy Currington, Maroon 5, and Trace Adkins and others.
Farewell Angelina joined the Bacon Brother’s (Kevin & Michael) as the opening act on many dates of the Bacon Brothers’ last two summer tours.
They are currently headlining their own “Women & Wine Tour” to packed crowds across the U.S. and Europe.
In late 2019, they were selected by American Music Abroad to represent the United States as not only performers, but as official Cultural Ambassadors of the U.S.A.
Tickets are available at the door for $25 or online at www.beckleyconcerts.org.
Season tickets are also still available. There are four remaining concerts with the next one featuring the music of Elton John and Billy Joel as performed by Jim Witter on October 21.
The BCA encourages concert attendees to wear masks and socially distance at all concerts.
For more information about the band, visit their website at www.Farewell Angelina music.com.