The Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia is warning businesses about phony IT support.
"If your business is in the market for IT support, be sure to do your homework before handing over any money," the release said.
"Since March 2019, BBB.org/ScamTracker has received more than 50 reports about a China-based firm that has tricked dozens of people out of anywhere from $3,000 to $30,000."
The BBB offers the following tips:
• When hiring a contractor, whether for a home construction project or an IT business solution, similar tips apply.
• Ask for references. Ask the contractor for a list of recent references you may contact. Ask the references about the services performed, their overall experience with the contractor and the quality of the work.
• Don’t be tempted by low prices. Overseas firms may advertise low prices, but hiring a local company with a strong track record may save you money, and headaches, in the long run.
• Arrange a payment schedule. Never pay in full, up front. Stagger your payments so your final payment is not due until the work is complete and you have fully reviewed it.
• Get multiple estimates and a written contract. Always get estimates in writing and never let any work begin without a written and signed contract. Do not be pressured into signing an agreement before you are ready and make sure you read and understand everything.
For more information, visit bbb.org/canton or call 330-454-9401.
