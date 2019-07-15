The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia is warning consumers about scams associated with package deliveries.
"With so many people shopping online, package deliveries are on the rise," the release said.
The BBB offers the following tips to avoid scams:
• Track your packages. Always keep track of your online purchases and expected deliveries. Request tracking numbers so you will know when each package is due to arrive. When you know what you are expecting, it will be harder for a scammer to fool you with the claim of a fake package delivery.
• Never give your personal information to strangers. Even when the caller is friendly, always use caution when asked for personal information. You can always hang up, look up the official customer service number, and directly contact the company to confirm their request. Whenever possible, use the customer service contact information or chat function within your account at the company.
• Never click on links in unsolicited emails. Links in emails can download malware onto your computer. Don’t click links in emails from people you don’t know or from companies whom you have not asked to be contacted by. Be wary of official-looking email; popular brands can easily be spoofed.
For more information, visit bbb.org/canton or call 330-454-9401.
