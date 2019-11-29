Brittany Bauer has lived in Wyoming County for only 13 years, but, in that short time, she has made a measurable difference for her students as well as the county through her recycling and environmental improvement projects.
She has taught at Wyoming County East High School for nine years and created a nationally recognized recycling program at the school.
Although recycling is a filthy job, Bauer and her students have rolled up their sleeves, cleaning up the environment and reducing solid waste, while earning numerous awards and student scholarships.
She and her husband, Kenneth Shrader, have a 6-year-old daughter, Payton.
You grew up where? Tell me about that; what was it like when you were growing up?
"I was born in Houston, but I actually lived in Indonesia the first few years of my life because of my dad’s job. I don't remember anything about Indonesia, but when I was 3 and a half, we returned to Houston. Not long after, my dad was on his way to a fishing trip when he was killed by a drunk driver. I was 4, but I have vivid memories of events before and after, including the court case.
"My family is very close-knit; my aunts and uncles are more like parents and my cousins are more like siblings. My uncles would take me to father-daughter dances and other 'Dad Day' activities.
"My mom continued to raise my younger sister and me in the suburbs until getting remarried when I was in the sixth grade, and then we moved to the city.
"In the suburbs, we had free rein of the neighborhood and would bike everywhere. On Mondays, when there were no golf tournaments, the kids owned the golf course. We’d play in the sand pits and fly kites. I’d leave the house at 8 a.m. for swim team in the summers and swam all day and played tennis. I was a Thumper Jumper in elementary school, a synchronized jump rope team that performed during the Houston Rockets' half-time. It was a big deal to make the team, and I'm still proud of the fact that I can still do the tricks.
"We moved into the city limits when I was in seventh grade, and it was a different world in the sense that we couldn’t have free rein outdoors and things like fashion mattered a lot. Volleyball became my life until I graduated from high school. During the off-season, we conditioned at school, and I had club volleyball after school. I considered playing volleyball in college, but I was afraid that it would limit my career and college options. I ended up going to college in Austin at the University of Texas and double majored in biology and art history."
Did you ever work at any other jobs than teaching? How did you become interested in teaching?
"I tried almost any good paying job posted in The Daily Texan's want ads while a student at the University of Texas. I painted murals, worked at Master Eye, dressed up as the Statue of Liberty for Liberty Tax Service, and waited tables.
"I worked for Baylor College of Medicine as a research coordinator after graduating, monitoring data for left-ventricular assist devices under Doctor Noon. Working there was a tremendous experience, but I figured that whatever I was wanting to do in my free time was a reflection of what I needed to pursue.
"I discovered AmeriCorps*NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) as a way to get exposed to a variety of fields, and one of their service sectors was focused on the environment. I served 10 months as an AmeriCorps*NCCC member, serving with the most incredible 18- to 24-year-old teammates from all over the United States. We helped with disaster relief after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and Biloxi, Miss. We interviewed veterans as part of the Veterans History Project with the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. We developed a leadership academy for children in Allentown, Pa., and we managed trails and built historic fences in partnership with the Virginia park system.
"I highly recommend the *NCCC experience to my students. While my *NCCC term was winding down, I realized that I could serve nonprofits anywhere in the United States as an AmeriCorps*VISTA (Volunteer in Service to America), so to narrow down my search, I applied for positions in states with mountains.
"Dewey Houck called me four days after I applied for the Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL) position, so I figured the quick reply was a good indicator. I came to Wyoming County in August 2006, and during my *VISTA experience in Mullens, I helped develop a feasibility study for developing Groundwork Wyoming County, an environmental organization in partnership with the National Park Service.
"Christy Bailey brought me on as the *VISTA Leader for the Coal Heritage Highway Authority the next year and hired me as the AmeriCorps program coordinator after my years of service ended. Christy took me under her wing and supported my efforts to help develop Groundwork Wyoming County.
"I also volunteered with 4-H after work, delivering Project Learning Tree and Project WET curriculum to students. It was these club activities along with helping out with the 4-H summer camps that helped me realize that I should consider teaching again.
"Serendipitously, I attended an energy training with Mike Stover and, while we were talking, I joked that I had a B.A. in biology instead of a B.S. because Spanish was a lot easier than physics. He told me that East was desperate for a Spanish teacher and that I should apply. I was a little insecure about teaching outside of my content area, but I learned that my Texas roots were a strength in teaching about Hispanic culture. From making cascarones (confetti-filled eggs) to creating student-run Spanish speaking restaurants, we made lots of memories while I taught Spanish. I transitioned to the sciences in 2014, but it seems like I’ve been teaching science for so much longer."
What do you enjoy most about teaching?
"Each day, we are giving students a piece of a puzzle that they are using to figure out who they are and what their aspirations might be. We have the ability to provide that marked instant where they see their world and their role in our world in a new and pivotal way. It’s extremely fulfilling to be a part of these processes.
"I enjoy being amazed by my students. I have this model a student made of the integumentary system that showed so much attention to detail and creativity. I pulled it off the shelf to show my students this week, and it just made me so happy to see all of the intent that went into the project: The hairs were tapered and the skin’s texture, the clay he selected to sculpt the layers, was so realistic. When students go all-out like this on assignments, it’s motivating, not just for teachers but for their peers.
"Each class is its own unit, and we are all influencers of each other. I love seeing students do amazing things and, as teachers, we try to figure out ways for students to succeed like this.
"There can be so much positivity that comes out of a classroom. I asked students to research plastic versus paper a couple years back, and we discussed it the next day. It could have been a 15-minute activity like I originally planned, but the students became passionate about it. They decided that they wanted to write letters to businesses proposing a plastic tax and incentives for shoppers that bring their own reusable bags. Their ideas continued on from these discussions, and our recycling program developed.
"Tying the subjects we teach to their lives and their community – that bigger picture, it’s the ultimate goal."
What do you like least?
"Standardized test scores do not account for student creativity, problem-solving abilities, resourcefulness, perseverance, determination, or social skills and the ability to collaborate – qualities that result in innovation in society and lead to individual success. They don’t highlight students’ other areas of intelligence. For students, test scores can be self-prophesying, making them believe that they are less adequate than their peers, affecting their confidence and their pursuits. Standardized test scores can be used to build our students up by identifying areas of weak understanding and targeting them, but I get upset when I see people share things on social media about failing educational systems with low test scores as the evidence. There are so many variables that go into those test scores, and it’s only showing a piece of the pie."
Who has been the biggest influence in your life? Why?
"My grandmother, mom and my aunt were the strong females in my life. My grandmother worked tirelessly for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and created a work ethic that has trickled down in my family. My mom made sure that I had every opportunity to find my passions and excel. My mom and my aunt are both teachers, and I’d help them with their classrooms growing up. My mom and aunt still provide inspiration for what I do within my classroom."
How did you get started with the recycling programs? How long ago?
"We started the recycling initiative in the fall of 2017. In my A.P. Environmental Science class, we began finding ways to solve local litter issues and recycling became one of the solutions. Many of the Friends of the Earth club members were in this class, so they decided to take on aluminum recycling to see how it went. They set a goal of collecting 2,000 cans, and they met that goal in less than a month. After we realized that we could handle the logistics of collecting, sorting, and taking the recyclables to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, we expanded our recycling efforts to include type 1 and 2 plastics."
Tell me about all the awards you, your students, and your program have won, the most recent being the West Virginia DEP Environmental Teacher of the Year.
"I was selected as the 2019 West Virginia Make It Shine Teacher of the Year by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection for the extensive recycling and cleanup efforts spearheaded as well as educational opportunities built around these experiences. I was also selected as the September WVVA Teacher of the Month. It was surprising to get so much appreciation and recognition at the same time.
"For the 2018-19 school year, I received the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators, receiving $2,500 toward my professional development and $2,500 for environmental activities at East. The Friends of the Earth club was the recipient of the Presidential Youth Environmental Award. We traveled to Washington, D.C., for these honors, and cabinet members of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency presented us with Presidential plaques.
"In the 2017-18 school year, Wyoming East High School won first place nationally in both Pepsi’s Recycling Rally 'Create A Recycling Action Plan' and 'Make A Recycling Video' competitions, earning $3,000 total. We also placed ninth within Pepsi’s Universal Recycling League, winning $1,000. In 2018-19, we began competing in Pepsi’s Recycling Rally Challenge League, and we finished 13th overall, winning $4,000.
"The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recognized myself and my classes for their community impacts in the environment in 2018. The West Virginia DEP's Youth Environmental Program recognized the Friends of the Earth club as the top environmental youth award for a first-year participant in 2018, and David Shrewsbury and Taylor McKinney were the Environmental Hall of Fame recipients.
"Last year, we received the Mountain State Environmental Award, the highest youth environmental honor. Angela Vest was selected as the Environmental Hall of Fame and the Rick Vecellio Memorial Scholarship recipient, earning $10,000 toward her higher education pursuits.
"In 2016, I was selected as a National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow, and I was trained and sent on an expedition to the Galapagos Islands. As part of the experience, we created personal websites to highlight our profession and our learning experiences from our travels, and we developed lessons that used a local lens to understand global issues. My A.P. Environmental Science students created ecotourism proposals for Wyoming County as a result, and they explored both the environmental assets and challenges that Wyoming County faces in developing an economy around ecology and conservation."
Which one makes you the most proud? Why?
"They have all been incredible honors with different reasons for being especially proud. The 2016 National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship affected my teaching. It was an 'Aha!' learning experience for me in so many ways, and I think it made me a much better teacher.
"The West Virginia Make It Shine Teacher of the Year Award is really the culmination of my efforts since I became a science teacher in 2014, and it also reflects my earlier experiences working with environmental nonprofits like the Upper Guyandotte Watershed Association and Groundwork Wyoming County. While the organizations might not still be operating, I’ve kept their missions close at heart, and I’m proud that I’ve been able to contribute to aspects of their mission."
Your students have also earned scholarships by participating. You must take great pride in that; tell me how you feel about the success of your students.
"There are so many students that go through the motions just to get a grade, but the students that earned these scholarships, they took the lessons and Friends of the Earth activities to heart, taking action to make their community better. They gave up their Saturdays to clean up 26.2 miles of roadsides throughout the last school year. During the teachers’ strike in 2018, we had a scheduled field trip to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority. These students found ways to get there on their own. They committed 110 percent, and when the recycling efforts grew exponentially, they put the extra time into whatever was needed to make it an effective program.
"No one really thinks that they are going to get an environmental scholarship, so their actions weren’t driven by getting a reward. They cared about their community and wanted our local environment improved and were willing to do whatever it took – even rinsing out curdled milk at times.
"I’m more than proud of these students; I’m utterly impressed by their leadership, work ethic, service-oriented actions, and problem-solving abilities. They really did amazing things."
When you started the program, did you ever think it would become this successful or this big?
"Our first goal was 2,000 aluminum cans – just to test the recycling waters, and we thought it might be hard. When we accomplished our first goal in such a short time, we were pretty excited. I remember us all saying, 'We can do this.'
"We just wanted to see where it could go, and we were motivated by each success. We had no idea that it would grow so fast or that the community would support us in the way that they have."
How many contests are you involved in this year? How can people help?
"We are currently ranked 12th in Pepsi’s Recycling Rally, but our goal is to make it into the top 10 this year. A 10th-place finish would secure $7,500 toward environmental activities and student scholarships.
"Everyone can help by saving type 1 plastics (soda bottles), type 2 plastics (milk, shampoo, and other opaque bottles), and aluminum cans.
"It helps us out a lot if bags are sorted by type 1, type 2, and aluminum. We also take the grocery store plastic bags. Recycling bags can be dropped off behind Wyoming East, and our sorting area is noticeable.
"Teresa Blackmon has started a grassroots effort in Pineville, and she picks up recyclables from people and local businesses. If we could have someone like that in every small community, someone willing to bring the recyclables to us, it would be a game changer.
"As an incentive for students, we have a fall and spring recycling contest. For every 50 pounds of sorted recyclables brought in, students are entered in a raffle to win a $750 Microsoft Surface Pro. Top recyclers can win a kayak, laptop, fishing/camping gift package, and gift cards.
"Community members can sponsor students by writing the student's name on the bag of recyclables that are dropped off. We would love to have local businesses sponsor the various prizes that we offer as recycling incentives."
Tell me about the difference you think this makes for the students involved in the recycling program – for their futures, or the way they think about recycling and the impact humans are having with all the garbage we toss annually.
"Students start to notice every piece of litter and recyclable on the roadside and in the river, and they want to do something about it. These students begin to think about our waste and how it is managed. They realize how much we produce, and we are just a tiny school. They start to really understand the global plastic issue. These realizations are a launch pad for them – for thinking of ways that we can reduce waste.
"These students have the capacity to be innovators and examples for the entire world because waste management is a global issue, and we are desperate for better ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle.
"In addition to recycling, these students are involved in marketing, branding, and data collection and analysis. It’s like they are running a small business. They are developing soft skills that will help them in all aspects of their lives.
"What I love about the scholarship funds that have been generated through recycling is that you don’t have to be in that small percentage of athletes or top in academics to receive this scholarship. You just have to want to change your community and volunteer, and almost anyone can do that."
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
"I hope that I figure out another piece of the education puzzle so that I can make a bigger impact."
What do you enjoy doing in your leisure time?
"I love traveling and exploring West Virginia with my daughter. I used to run and paint, and I’m working on bringing those hobbies back into my life."
What is the one thing in your life of which you are most proud?
"I always try my best."