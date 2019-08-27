Battle for Glade golf courses endures

A major turf war is being waged at The Resort at Glade Springs, and a hearing Wednesday in Raleigh County Circuit Court could determine whether an association of property owners will seize immediate management of two championship golf courses from The Resort, which is primarily owned by Gov. Jim Justice.
The Resort manager and two former board members of Glade Springs Village Property Owners' Association (POA) are asking Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside to issue an emergency temporary restraining order to prevent the POA from taking control of the two 18-hole courses, Woodhaven and Stonehaven, which are owned by the POA but have been managed by The Resort since inception, under multiple agreements between the POA and The Resort.
As of Saturday morning, The Resort was no longer managing Woodhaven or Stonehaven, and a lawyer for The Resort says that The Resort, golfers and Glade Springs property owners are going to suffer.
The Resort's attorney, Kyle Lusk, argues in the injunction request that the POA Protective Covenant bars the POA from competing with The Resort in food, lodging, resort, conference, rental or property management businesses. He said that a recent decision by new POA board members David McClure, Cindy Fernald and Allen Tienert to take over management of the courses is a violation of the POA's 2001 covenants with The Resort, which is on record at the Raleigh Clerk's Office.
In his request, Lusk also takes a swing at the POA's ability to manage the courses, which he said currently has combined bookings of around 2,800 rounds of golf through October.
"The POA does not have the experience necessary to maintain Stonehaven and Woodhaven golf courses and is precluded from possessing or utilizing any of the property in any manner that competes against Glade Springs Resort," Lusk stated in the court document.
Lusk added that the POA does not have necessary "knowledge, equipment or skills" to maintain day-to-day operations and that all property owners, The Resort and guests will be harmed.
Those who are asking Burnside for the injunction — Resort manager and former POA board member Elmer Coppolse and former POA board members Terry Miller and Elaine Butler — are defendants in a lawsuit that the newly-elected POA board filed in Raleigh Circuit Court on Aug. 14.
The Aug. 14 suit alleges that the Justice-appointed board had provided inadequate financial documents, owed the POA money and asks Burnside to appoint an accountant to look into finances.
Coppolse, Miller and Butler are all business associates of Justice's outside of The Resort, and Miller is secretary of his re-election campaign.
McClure, Fernald and Teinert were elected May 1 to the POA board under a November agreement between Justice Holdings, the POA and other entities. The agreement permitted the POA to elect board members, on the condition that The Resort would continue managing the golf courses through the end of 2019 and that the POA would not "institute litigation" against The Resort through Dec. 31, 2019.
Coppolse, Miller and Butler are no longer on the board.
Justice had also appointed Teinert to the previous POA board, but Teinert is not named in the lawsuit, which alleges that Butler and Miller followed Coppoolse's lead on the board and did not adequately consider the POA's best interests.
On May 24, following several months of mounting contention between The Resort and some property owners, the newly-elected POA board notified The Resort that the POA would take over management of Stonehaven, terminating a March 2011 golf agreement that outlined The Resort's management of the two courses and related amenities.
In July, Fernald wrote in an email to a Glade property owner that the POA had no plans to operate the Stonehaven and Woodhaven courses "effective Aug. 1, 2019" but that the POA would take over management in 2020.
Shortly after Fernald's email, the POA board notified The Resort that the POA would begin managing both courses on Aug. 24, leading Coppolse, Miller and Butler to seek an injunction against the POA take-over.
The Resort is challenging the legality of the POA decision.
"The (POA's) termination of the March 1, 2011 golf agreement was not done in compliance with (state code)," Lusk argues in the injunction request.
Here is a tap-in history of The Resort at Glade Springs, a gated community with more than 750 homes and several undeveloped lots on about 4,100 acres, according to the website for Glade Springs Real Estate.
The Resort was founded around 50 years ago by the Caperton family's Slab Fork Coal Company. The Cobb golf course and Mallard Lake were part of the original Resort. Families — including the Capertons, Vecellios and Justices — established stately homes around Cobb and The Resort in two residential communities, called Phase 1 and The Farms.
According to a 1999 Phase 1 Declaration, The Resort owned all of the main access roads in Phase 1, including Lake Drive, Club Circle, Old Farm Road and The Farms.
In 2001, Cooper Land Development bought acreage around The Resort and established the Glade Springs Village Property Owner's Association (POA). The POA developed Woodhaven and Stonehaven golf courses and sold residential lots in a second wave of residential development, called Phase 2. These common properties are property of the POA.
The Resort and POA entered an agreement in 2001 and in 2003 that allowed The Resort to manage Woodhaven and Stonehaven, a pro shop and food and beverages at Woodhaven golf club.
In a POA Declaration of Covenants that was established prior to the sale of Phase 2 lots, it was noted that POA could not use land that is subject to the declaration to compete with The Resort in "any of its resort activities or businesses."
Lusk is arguing in The Resort's request for injunction that this agreement bars the POA from managing Woodhaven and Stonehaven.
Eventually, Phase 1, The Farms and Phase 2 owners (Glade Springs Village) all paid dues to the POA, but The Resort has continued to maintain all of Phase 1 and The Farms, along with security and the gate house at Lake Drive.
In 2004, Coppoolse bought The Resort.
In 2010, Gov. Jim Justice, through Justice Holdings, purchased a 92.5 percent interest in The Resort at Glade Springs from Coppoolse, who had owned The Resort through his company EMCO Glade Springs Hospitality Group. In 2010, Justice also bought all unsold Phase 2 properties.
Justice, as majority owner, had the legal right to "declare" a board of directors. Justice appointed Coppolse, Miller, Butler, current POA member Teinert and others.
Coppolse, Miller and Butler all have business dealings with Justice outside of The Resort, and Miller is secretary of Justice's re-election campaign.
Justice put The Resort up for sale in 2018.
In 2018, a group of property owners formed an association after they became concerned about a $14 million note that, they said, Coppolse had told them was owed to Justice Holdings by the POA. The property owners also had concerns that Justice Holdings could assume ownership of both golf courses, under the terms of the $14 million note.
The current POA board, formed May 1, alleges that financial questions arose when Coppolse, Miller and Butler — all Glade Springs property owners who are business associates of Justice's — failed to offer adequate documentation of finances, including management of money collected from Resort guests who used Glade Springs golf facilities and money collected at the golf pro shop and the food and beverage clubhouse at Woodhaven golf course.
The complaint also alleges that Emco Glade Springs Hospitality LLC, Coppoolse's company and 7.5 percent owner of The Resort, continually submitted late payments to the homeowners’ group and that Emco still owes POA payments.
In the suit, the POA has asked Burnside to appoint a special accounting expert to examine financial records and are asking for undisclosed compensatory damages and possible punitive damages.
In May, a group of Phase 1 property owners formed The Phase 1 Steering Committee, a committee that is closely linked to The Resort and seeks to guard the interests of The Resort so that maintenance of Phase 1 properties, which are maintained by The Resort and not the POA, will be protected.