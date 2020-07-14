A state delegate from Raleigh County asked Gov. Jim Justice on Monday to call a special session of the West Virginia Legislature so that lawmakers may govern spending of $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funding that was allocated to the state in April.
Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, said Monday that the law permitting the governor to declare a state of emergency was designed for immediate, one-time threats in specific regions of the state — not an ongoing pandemic that has no end in sight.
Justice called a state of emergency on March 16, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The declaration has permitted Justice, like governors in other states, to use executive power to make decisions about public health. As of July 10, Justice had made 49 executive decisions that have reached into every aspect of public life — including education, business closures, business re-openings and mandatory masks in public places.
The Covid-19 pandemic has lasted four months, and health experts say that a vaccine is not likely to be ready until well into 2021. Bates said the unknown duration of this crisis prompted him and other lawmakers to push for oversight of the state budget.
“There’s been an organized effort on both the Republican and Democratic sides to try to rein in the governor’s use of his executive powers over the course of four months of an emergency, with no end in sight,” said Bates, “and also have some legislative input on the spending of ($1.2 billion, which is) a quarter of the general revenue budget.
“It’s too much money and too much authority for one person to have, without the input of legislators.”
Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, on Friday penned a letter asking Justice to call a special session. John Kelly, R-Wood, and Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, have also made calls for a special session.
Under state law, 60 members of the House of Delegates and 20 state senators must agree to a special session.
“My understanding is, Senate leadership is in opposition of this and does not want to proceed,” Bates said. But in the 100-member House, “I know there’s at least 50, and I believe there are more, and I’ll believe we’ll get to 60 members of the House that believe it’s the right thing.”
The regular session ended March 7.
In a typical year, delegates and senators would have to agree to an interim legislative session. Bates said Senate President Mitch Carmichael, who was recently defeated in the GOP primary, told him in March that he did not want to hold interim legislative sessions.
“So we really have very limited ability to be able to discuss and meet and make decisions as to how to best proceed,” Bates explained. “In the absence of that, the governor is governing unilaterally and continues to operate in isolation from the normal legislative process.”
In the state code, a state of emergency gives a governor the power to assume direct authority of emergency services in the state; to procure and seize materials, property or facilities for the emergency; to obtain services and set compensation; to evacuate parts of the state as needed; to control travel to and from regions of the state; and to suspend state laws.
One of the vaguer parts of the code allows the governor “to perform and exercise other functions, powers and duties that are necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the civilian population,” The Weirton Daily News reported.
Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told The Daily News that he believes Justice has followed the law and has tried hard not to abuse his executive authority.
“This pandemic that we’ve been dealing with is different from other disasters and emergencies that the executive branch or the Legislature has had to deal with previously,” Trump said. “You’re working within a framework of emergency powers that are general broad strokes authority of the executive, but I don’t think (Justice) has overstepped from what I’ve seen.”
Bates said Monday that most people are relatively happy with Justice’s response to the virus, which Finder.com ranked the top in the nation in the spring. But the continued use of executive power by the governor for an indefinite period is concerning.
He wants Justice to call a special legislative session, prior to the start of the regular session in 2021, with the aim of giving legislators oversight of the budget and voices in the decision-making for Covid-19 response.
“I believe the Legislature is going to have to convene before February of next year,” Bates said. “I don’t see any way around that.
“I can’t envisage a world where that doesn’t have to happen, at some point, and I believe the sooner we do it and figure out the rules and procedures for us to do it safely, potentially remotely, the better it is for all concerned.
“The longer we wait to do our jobs, the more difficult they become and the more complicated it’s going to be, to actually function as a government.”
The state Constitution states that “no money shall be drawn from the treasury but in pursuance of an appropriation made by law.”
Officials in the Justice administration defer to an opinion by attorneys at Bailey and Glasser law firm, which the governor’s office hired without going through the normal bidding process to manage the CARES Act, The Daily News reported. The attorneys’ opinion interprets state code to give the governor authority to spend federal dollars allocated for emergencies without legislative approval.
“The Legislature makes the law,” Bates said. “We put laws in place to give him the independence to manage these things that we’ve dealt with, in the past.
“No one’s ever envisaged a situation where an entire state would be under a state of emergency for four months, and we’re likely to continue to be under a state of emergency.
“There’s nothing formal, nothing transparent, no organized structure or meetings of trying to come to a consensus,” Bates added. “There’s been nothing of that nature.
“I’m sure (Justice’s) Cabinet are in touch with members of the Republican Senate leadership and, potentially, House leadership, but that’s on a minimal level.
“If there’s a mechanism in place for the oversight of money, I’d like to know what it is.”
Bates said he and other lawmakers want to develop a plan for legislative oversight of the $1.25 billion CARES package, which must be spent by December.
“As time has gone on, he (Justice) continues to basically dictate the terms of what people can and cannot do,” Bates said. “So legislators have had zero input into this process, and zero input into the allocation (of federal CARES funds) and no input into oversight.
“There’s no oversight in place of this massive amount of money we got back in April, which we have to spend.
“It should be spent on fixing problems we have now, not marked over somewhere else to be used, later.
“We’ve been very slow to get these resources out the door, and we continue to be.”
In mid-May, state officials established a website for city and county officials to petition the state for CARES Act reimbursements. Justice said that he was waiting for more input from Congress and from the U.S. Treasury Department to learn if the funds may be used to cover past budget deficits caused by Covid-19 shutdowns and reduced tax revenue.
On June 26, Justice announced a proposal to spend the federal funds. The plan earmarked $687 million to be saved for the state unemployment compensation trust fund, in case it is needed in the future. It allocated $200 million for reimbursements for counties and cities and included a $150 million small business grant program, $50 million for broadband expansion for education and telehealth, $50 million for highway projects near hospitals and $10 million for Fairmont Regional Hospital.