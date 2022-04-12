Delegate Mick Bates and his wife, Pam, have established the Beckley Area Foundation PRAXIS Family Fund to help support the Foundation’s mission of better serving the community.
Bodyworks recently became part of H2Health, a physical therapy network that practices nationwide. A portion of the sale of Bodyworks was donated to the Beckley Area Foundation to contribute to the construction of its new permanent home and establish a community fund to support the health of southern West Virginia.
“When Pam and I started our business, we called it Praxis Corporation, a name derived from the Latin meaning ‘practice, exercise, action’,” Bates explained. “This business eventually gave birth to Bodyworks, our way of integrating health, fitness, and rehabilitation under one roof.”
With the continuous advancement of Bodyworks, Mick and Pam wanted to give back to the community that has given them and their family so much.
“It has been nearly 30 years since I was first introduced to southern West Virginia,” Bates said. “The natural beauty, friendly people and economic opportunities led Pam and I to make this my chosen home.
“It only makes sense that we use this step forward to give back to the community that welcomed us by creating the PRAXIS Family Fund with the Beckley Area Foundation, whose work has inspired us.”
The Beckley Area Foundation was established in 1985 and is one of West Virginia’s largest community foundations. The foundation recently launched its “Building for the Future” campaign with a goal of $350,000 to relocate and cement its long-term commitment to the region.
Mick and Pam Bates founded their physical therapy business, Bodyworks, in 1995. They reside in Raleigh County with their four children – Callan, Mikeal, Clare and Allison. Mick Bates is a current member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 30th District.