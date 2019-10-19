A Raleigh County Circuit Court judge ruled Friday that Beckley attorneys for a 15-year-old girl who is suing Beckley ARH Hospital and Dr. Zouhair Kabbara for sexual harassment have not yet met criteria for a class certification but ordered Beckley ARH staff to supply information to the girl’s attorneys regarding her case.
Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling also left the possibility of a class certification in the future in his ruling on Friday. He denied a defense motion to dismiss the class certification motion.
Poling is hearing a claim from a 15-year-old female junior hospital volunteer who said that when Beckley ARH Hospital appointed her as a volunteer in May, they at first gave her and other teen girls a “code” to use if Z. Kabbara was in their vicinity while they were at the hospital.
The girl said the physician harassed and stalked her and alleges that when she and her father, who was also a volunteer, reported the alleged harassment to Beckley ARH staff, Z. Kabbara learned of it and yelled at the father. Later, the suit alleges, Beckley ARH staff brought false claims of misconduct against the girl and her father and banned them from the volunteer program.
One of the girl’s attorneys, Stephen New of Beckley, had asked Poling to grant a class certification which would allow New and law partner Amanda Taylor to seek class action damages for at least nine volunteers, employees and patients who say they were sexually harassed by Kabbara while Beckley ARH Hospital staff permitted the harassment and failed to protect them.
According to New, only one of the plaintiffs who alleged that they were harassed or stalked by Kabbara is a child. The rest are adult females who were either employed or patients at Beckley ARH when Kabbara allegedly obtained their cell phone numbers through the hospital database and sexually harassed and/or stalked them.
Attorneys for Kabbara and ARH Healthcare Systems, the parent company of Beckley ARH, argued that since the girl was 15 when Kabbara allegedly harrassed her, she was not representative of the entire class.
The teen-ager says the doctor chased her down three flights of stairs, attempted to steer her into an empty hospital room and pushed his full body against hers while she was performing volunteer duties.
Defense attorneys also argued that New’s nine plaintiffs are not numerous enough, under West Virginia case law, to bring forth a class action suit; that the emotional damage suffered by victims, which New listed in the suit, would have to be individually assessed for each individual woman and the juvenile; and that Kabbara’s alleged misconduct to each victim was not identical enough for their cases to be decided as a class.
“These women are arguably going to have different injuries and different exposures,” said ARH attorney Ashley Pack.
Poling told New that he was denying class certification but that New could ask for a class certification hearing at another date.
The judge also ordered ARH attorneys to provide information about the girl’s case to her attorneys.
In September, New reported that Z. Kabbara had traveled to the Middle East. He was not in court on Friday. He is also named as a defendant in two other civil suits and is the subject of a criminal investigation.
A former adult patient is suing both Z. Kabbara and Raleigh General Hospital on charges that the physician sexually assaulted her while she was a patient at RGH, and a young woman has reported that he raped her at his house when she was a high school senior, attempted to rape her a second time and forced her to wash away evidence. Later, she alleges, he stalked her and told her that he had recorded the reported rape.
West Virginia State Police are currently investigating Z. Kabbara for accessing one girl’s cell phone numbers from the Beckley ARH database and harassing her.
Pack said in an earlier court hearing that it is unclear if criminal charges would be sought against Beckley ARH staff.
A state trooper stated in August that Beckley ARH staff had not reported the 15-year-old girl being pushed against on hospital grounds to police. The trooper said it was unclear in August whether staff had disobeyed compulsory sexual abuse reporting laws and that further investigation of the girl’s statements to hospital staff would be necessary.
New alleged in court that ARH attorneys had withheld evidence related to the stalking of one plaintiff and had not provided all relevant information related to the 15-year-old’s case. He said hospital attorneys had narrowly defined “misconduct” during discovery to purposefully reduce the number of potential complainants they would have to submit to the girl’s attorneys.
“I haven’t had access to their computers. That is, not yet,” said New. “I’ll get it — but not yet.”
New charged that in April 2016, a patient care assistant reported to Beckley ARH staff that Z. Kabbara had invited her to go to the pond outside of the Woodcrest subdivision.
“The pond at Woodcrest is crucial,” said New. “That was his play. That was his game.
“He frequently had them meet him at the pond, get into his Porsche and go to his Woodcrest home.”
On Jan. 16, 2017, an adult licensed independent practitioner had reported Kabbara’s harassment to Beckley ARH.
On June 13, a nurse allegedly reported to Beckley ARH staff that Z. Kabbara had asked her salary and then told her she could make more money if she worked for him.
The nurse said the doctor later obtained her cell phone number and stalked her via text and phone calls.
The 15-year-old who is named as a plaintiff also reported her claims of sexual harassment to hospital staff on June 13, said New.
New said the victims shared commonality in that they were all victims of Z. Kabbara’s harassment and ARH’s pattern of promoting him and negligent retention, hiring and supervising of Z. Kabbara.