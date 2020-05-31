dahlonega, ga. — The University of North Georgia has announced its spring 2020 Dean’s List for students achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average and carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Named from this region was Timothy Lee Bonnell of Ballard. Bonnell was also honored with a “Corps of Cadet Award” for the 2019-20 academic year.
