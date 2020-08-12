DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Timothy Lee Bonnell of Ballard made the summer 2020 Dean's List at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
The deans of each of UNG's five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of students who made their respective lists.
