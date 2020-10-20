Patricia Bailey has fought for West Virginians who were victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking. On Oct. 31, Bailey is retiring from her position of executive director of the Women's Resource Center and passing the torch to a new leader.
Rosetta Honaker will be the new executive director, Bailey announced.
"In the last 15 years I’ve seen so many changes take place," Bailey said Friday. "When I first came to WRC, we didn’t have a website, no direct deposit, no computerized paperwork or reports and no computerized accounting system.
"More importantly, I’ve seen many much needed changes to the laws in the state of West Virginia and laws enacted to protect victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking and their children."
WRC is one of 14 licensed domestic violence programs and one of only 10 rape crisis centers in the state.
WRC provides comprehensive life-saving services to victims 24 hour a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
Women's Resource Center operates a shelter for those escaping violence at home and, as an organization, aims to eliminate personal, institutional, and cultural violence against women, children and men regardless of race, creed, age, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation or disability. Women’s Resource Center works for systemic changes and changes in public attitudes to assure and empower families with options for building lives free of violence.
Bailey has been an integral force in that mission. When she led the organization, she was part of a core group that fought for and passed laws that gave victims of sexual assault a personal safety order and a law that raised the penalty in domestic violence cases that involved strangulation.
She was a strong voice behind the passage of the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights and a state mandate for the testing of sexual assault kits, and she was a proponent of legislation on stalking and human trafficking — all issues that disproportionately affect West Virginia women.
"I’ve witnessed the communities we serve becoming more aware and more informed about domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, dating violence and human trafficking over the past 15 years," Bailey said, "but there is still so much work still to be done, moving forward."
New leadership will continue facing a problem that is passed down in Appalachia — victim-blaming.
"I am discouraged by those in our communities that continue to blame victims of these violent crimes for being victims of violent crime, rather than placing the blame where it belongs – on those that perpetrate these crimes," Bailey said. "Until victim blaming stops, the awareness and education must continue on the issues of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, dating violence and human trafficking.
"My 15 years at WRC have been difficult, demanding and extremely rewarding," Bailey said. "I’ve been told I am not the type to retire.
"I suppose we will soon see, but whether I am or not, I am excited to see what opportunities the future holds," she added. "I sincerely thank everyone in the communities we serve for their years of support."
Bailey said her successor will expand and grow the organization, due to her years of work in domestic violence and sexual assault and her work with WRC in the past.
Honaker began her career 24 years ago in domestic violence/sexual assault advocacy in Okinawa, Japan. She worked with military service members and their families for the U.S. Department of Defense, she said.
For the next 14 years, she continued working in military communities and acquired more training and experience as she advocated for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, sexual abuse and stalking.
She returned to West Virginia and began working with Bailey at HRC. She was an advocate and sexual assault program coordinator for WRC and then spent several years working for Raleigh County Community Action and the Raleigh County Board of Education. She has a Master’s degree in Human Service Counseling and a specialization in addiction and recovery.
After working as a substance abuse counselor and spending several years working with Safe at Home and Treatment Foster Care, Honaker says that she found that domestic violence, sexual assault, and sexual abuse are often found at the core of addiction and substance use and the foster care system is riddled with children of parents who struggle with addiction and past trauma.
She sees an intersection of West Virginia's problem with addiction and the state's problem with sexual assault and domestic violence.
"Work with domestic violence victims today versus working with victims when I began 24 years ago is somewhat different," said Honaker. "Domestic violence and sexual assault is all about power and control, that hasn’t changed.
"However, in recent years the co-occurrence of substance abuse and mental health issues is much more prevalent than it was two decades ago," she added.
She said that addiction and mental health must be addressed before clients are viable candidates for housing, employment and transportation plans — all integral parts of empowering victims.
"One of the biggest changes I would like to make with WRC is to make substance abuse and mental health services more readily available for victims," Honaker said.
She reported WRC has taken the first step in this transition by hiring a full-time therapist with specialized experience in both substance abuse and victim trauma fields.
"Her passion for this line of work is unparalleled and will make a huge difference in the services our shelter residents and outreach clients receive," said Honaker. "Patricia Bailey has done an outstanding job developing a strong solid foundation for Women’s Resource Center and victims of violence in our area.
"My job is to simply continue building," she said.
Honaker said advocacy is about teaching victims to put their own safety and well-being and that of their children before anything else.
"It’s about empowering them to stand on their own and teaching them to focus on their strengths while working diligently to address weaknesses," she said. "We are all human. None of us are immune to being a victim.
"At some point, we all fall, but our stories should not end there.
"Our goal is to turn victims into survivors and to make them so strong that tomorrow they will take what they have learned and help someone else to stand. "