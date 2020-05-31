In March, the Beckley Area Foundation established the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which was created to support local nonprofit organizations working to provide aid to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
After BAF’s fourth round of grant award decisions, BAF has granted $39,085 to 12 nonprofit organizations:
Bread of Life to purchase supplies for its food pantry.
Raleigh County Commission on Aging to purchase food for its local pick-up or home delivery seniors program.
One Voice WV to purchase food to support the Food for Angels program.
Beckley Dream Center to purchase food for children, the unemployed and the elderly.
Crab Orchard Baptist Church to purchase food to assist its Neighbors on Wheels program to help low-income communities.
Helping Hands to purchase food and supplies to help Raleigh County residents who cannot afford food.
McDowell County Commission on Aging to purchase food boxes for seniors and disabled individuals.
The Carpenter’s Corner to purchase supplies to support its take-out feeding program.
Salvation Army to purchase food boxes for unemployed and low-income families.
Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank Inc. to purchase food for its summer feeding program.
The Itmann Food Bank to purchase food for its food pantry.
Quota Club of Beckley Matching funds to support its Empty Bowls program.
To contribute, visit bafwv.org or make a check payable to Beckley Area Foundation with CERF in the memo line and mail it to Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main St., Ste 301, Beckley, WV 25801.
— Beckley Area Foundation