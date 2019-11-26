The Beckley Area Foundation is conducting a search for a part-time communications and grant program coordinator who will be responsible for directing and administering all aspects of the Beckley Area Foundation’s marketing and communications as well as management of the Foundation’s grant making programs.
Dena Cushman, executive director of the Beckley Area Foundation said, “It is crucial the Foundation finds someone who has excellent marketing and communication skills. As the Foundation has experienced rapid growth in the past few years, we felt it was time to evaluate our current positions and work load. It was determined that now is the time to create a new part-time time position that can provide the extra staff support needed to keep our operations running smoothly and effectively.”
The Foundation currently manages 480 permanent endowments with a market value exceeding $44 million. As of mid-November, the Foundation had distributed more than $16.6 million to charitable organizations and other community projects since its inception in 1985. This year alone, BAF has awarded over 772 grants and scholarships in support of our communities.
Cushman said they plan to have someone hired by mid-December.
The complete job posting is available at https://www.bafwv.org/career-opportunities. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30.
Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications or other related discipline. Experience in the non-profit or community foundation sector is a plus.