Beckley Area Foundation is pleased to announce 2019 Wyoming County recipients for six scholarship endowments. These awards are made possible through the generosity of donors who have chosen the Foundation as the means for executing their charitable intent. All donors are current or past residents of the county.
In 2008, a group of Wyoming County citizens began creating the Wyoming County Community Fund to address opportunities and challenges presented in their home. One component of the endowment is to support higher education pursuits in the county. Recipients must be attending the Wyoming County Career & Technical Center or Southern WV Community & Technical College Wyoming/McDowell County Campus. Bridget D. Browning is the recipient and will be enrolling in the latter school for the fall 2019 academic semester.
Marshall University Scholarship honors the memory of persons who died in the 1970 Marshall airplane crash and was created by alumni of southern West Virginia counties. Eligibility covers the three-county area of Wyoming, Summers and Raleigh. Both 2019 recipients are Wyoming residents. Zoe Cook is a Wyoming East High graduate and Abigail Brown is a Westside High School graduate.
The Charles R. and Shirley M. Weaver Community Service Scholarship’s eligibility criterion centers on the student’s volunteer service. Originally from Mullens, Mr. and Mrs. Weaver initiated this fund in honor of Shirley’s 65th birthday and it is their way to give back to the hometown they dearly love. The inaugural recipient of this award is Dylan Repass. Dylan is a Wyoming East graduate enrolling at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
Oceana High School Class of 1966 Alumni Scholarship is the result of a collective vision and active campaign for their 50th reunion — to “leave a living legacy of their time at OHS.” Three Westside High School graduates benefiting from their foresight are Morgan Bailey (Marshall University), Chasity Francis (Concord University), and Shania Lester (WVU Institute of Technology).
Wyoming East High School graduate and current Concord University student Andrea Carter has successfully met renewal requirements and will receive her second award from the Family of John and Hettie McKinney Rinehart Memorial Scholarship. Brothers John and Ralph Rinehart along with their six other brothers and sisters established this memorial to their parents.
As with all community foundation endowments, gifts of any size may be made to any fund at any time. If you are interested in donating to any of the Wyoming County funds you may forward your check to BAF at 129 Main St. Suite 301; Beckley, WV 25801, or donate online by visiting BAF’s website at www.bafwv.org.
— Beckley Area Foundation