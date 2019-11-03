Beckley Area Foundation is one of 800 community foundations in the United States. As with other community foundations, BAF is a grant-making public charity dedicated to improving the lives of people in its defined local geographic area, which is Raleigh County. Due to the generosity and financial resources of individuals, families and businesses, BAF supports effective nonprofits serving in our communities.
One avenue for this support is through BAF’s Annual Community Grant Program.
Grant proposals are currently being accepted through Nov. 30.
Applications must be completed online and are available on the grants page of the Foundation’s website at www.bafwv.org. Guidelines regarding the grant program are available at this same location.
Beckley Area Foundation makes grants to nonprofit organizations tax-exempt under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code and to municipalities and public institutions such as schools and parks. Any charitable project in the fields of health, human services, education, arts and culture, civic beautification, conservation and preservation and public recreation could be considered for a grant.
Although the applicant organization is not required to be headquartered in Raleigh County, the discretionary funds awarded must serve Raleigh County.
Requests are limited to $7,000 per request.
Dena Cushman, executive director of the community foundation, offers the following tips for preparing a good grant proposal. “These tips should be useful in writing grant requests not only to BAF but to any funding source,” commented Cushman.
Proposals should express clearly defined needs and describe how those needs were identified. They also should define programs that will meet the identified needs. What do you want and why? This information should not be buried in the proposal. Tailor each request to interests of the funding prospect!
Do not hesitate to call the funder before you begin to prepare a proposal; this can be particularly valuable if you are a first-time applicant. They can give you guidance as to how to present your needs to the best advantage.
You will need to include your organization’s FEIN number for verification purposes.
Present the material in positive terms. Some writers believe that if you describe how bleak a situation is, someone will throw money at you to solve your problem. Funders tend to be more interested in proposals that identify a need and match it to a solution that fits the grant-maker’s interests.
Do not overuse technical jargon. Assume that the people reviewing your proposal have little knowledge of your area of interest. Define what you mean.
Present a detailed budget that matches the proposed project. If required, describe sources of income for matching funds. BAF additionally asks for a copy of your most recent audit or financial report.
If appropriate, explain how the program will be sustained.
Follow all guidelines specified in the BAF Community Grant Program literature.
Take care that your proposal is neither too short nor too long. If you provide unnecessary documents, the really important materials may be overlooked.
In many instances, collaborative efforts are better received than a project designed, executed and utilized by only one organization.
Offer a clear procedure for evaluating the impact of the project; speak in specifics and refer to measurable outcomes. (“We will improve the reading skills of at least 35 adults by three grade levels and involve 300 children in our summer reading program” rather than “We will combat illiteracy.”)
Have someone proof read your proposal, preferably someone with good writing skills who knows little about the request. It is helpful to have an outsider’s eye, someone who can tell you when further explanation is needed.
A volunteer committee representing a cross-section of our community reads and evaluates all submitted applications. Gavin Ward is the current BAF distributions committee chair and Steven Ballard is vice chair. Recommended allocations of the available funds are forwarded to the BAF Board of Directors for final approval. The staff supports the work of the committee but has no direct authority in grant-making decisions.
If there are any questions about the grant application process, individuals should call the Beckley Area Foundation office at 304-253-3806.