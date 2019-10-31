A tornado threat on Thursday postponed Halloween Trick-or-Treat in southern West Virginia, but Raleigh County Administrator Jeff Miller advised disappointed goblins that bad weather could not play a trick on their door-to-door treat-gathering.
Beckley and Raleigh County had optimistically kept Halloween hours for Thursday, even as other municipalities moved trick-or-treat times on Wednesday due to a forecast of bad weather.
Miller said Thursday that a downpour and wild gusts of wind on Thursday afternoon forced Raleigh Commission and Beckley city officials to change Halloween hours and to set the new hours for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
"There will be a countywide Halloween on Saturday," Miller said. "It's just too bad.
"Now that there's a tornado threat, we certainly don't want to put any kids in danger."
Halloween 2012 was postponed by "Frankenstorm," which covered southern West Virginia in snow.
Other municipalities changed times, too.
Here are Halloween 2019 times:
Raleigh County
Raleigh County, City of Beckley and Town of Lester — Saturday, Nov. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Fayette County
Ansted — Saturday, Nov. 2 - 6-8 p.m.
Fayetteville, Oak Hill, Pax — Friday, Nov. 1 - 6-8 p.m.
Summers County
Hinton— Saturday, Nov. 2 — 6-8 p.m.
Greenbrier County
Lewisburg, Quinwood, Ronceverte, Rupert — Saturday, Nov. 2, 6-8 p.m.
Rainelle Trunk or Treat – Friday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m.
Wyoming County
Mullens— Monday, Nov. 4 — 6- 8 p.m.